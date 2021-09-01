Columbia chef takes his pasta-making business full time

The federal government sent out three stimulus checks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many stowed them away in savings. Some bought themselves a treat or used it on a trip out of town.

Columbia chef Bryan Pierce Bowers bought a $300 hand-cranked pasta extruder.

It was part of a small number of tools he assembled to help him launch Dorsia Pasta Co., a business that he launched this year as a side gig amid the pandemic closure of his then-employer Black Rooster and considered fully launched in March 2021. Drawing from his experience at Lula Drake Wine Parlour, where he first honed his pasta making skills and was its opening chef, he began making handmade pasta and hosting classes.

It’s been something of a small hit in the Columbia dining scene, with the pasta now being used at Lula Drake and sold fresh at West Columbia's Primal Gourmet and the classes becoming a steady source of income as well. The experience has emboldened Bowers such that this month, he will leave his post at Di Vino Rosso, having signed a lease agreement for a Vista neighborhood kitchen to work on Dorsia products and classes full time.

Bowers' idea is to grow the business’ retail side into distribution with several retailers, which he is already in early discussions with, host more regular classes and, if the dream is fully actualized, open a snug pasta shop in town.

“I don’t want to work for someone else’s dreams at this point,” Bowers explained in an interview outside of a Vista cafe.

And he's toiled for plenty of other folks’ dreams.

Bowers worked in textiles before he began a career in restaurants. He started in food in his 30s, and he credits that relatively late start in the industry for why he’s not yet burnt out.

He worked in various Charleston restaurants — he recounted Circa 1886, SNOB, Muse Restaurant and Wine Bar among his stops — and he calculated that he once made a paltry $15,000 in a year. After working in the Holy City for 13 years, he moved to Columbia, the area he's from.

“I think after 13 years you kind of find your place,” Bowers said. “I wasn’t going any further than I was going to go. I was never going to be a superstar chef. … I was always going to be this mid level person.

“But coming to Columbia it is the Wild West," he added. "There is so much growth. There’s so much potential. I look at it that way.”

Bowers found himself interested in the daily shifting menu at Motor Supply Co. Bistro, and worked for a stint there, then at the now closed Solstice Kitchen.

Soon he heard about the forthcoming Lula Drake Wine Parlour and reached out, owner Tim Gardner recalled. At that time, the food plan centered around grilled cheese. Bowers explained that there could be much more there, despite the limitations.

Gardner’s now-popular wine bar and restaurant has a small kitchen, but upon opening it was effectively smaller. There was a smattering of hot plates and an oven that Bowers recalled couldn’t fit a half-sheet pan — the size that home cooks use; a commercial kitchen’s pan is double that.

“He got to see first hand how barebones it could be,” Gardner remembered. “But he’s creative, he’s inventive and he’s experienced and he’s poised. He brought all those characteristics to the kitchen.

"We are largely in debt to him.”

Gardner said he “challenged” Bowers to come back with something that aligned with his vision to be distinct in the Columbia hospitality scene. Bowers showed Gardner the type of fare he could produce in the space, focused around pasta and with aspirations to branch into housemade pasta. Gardner signed off, and the grilled cheese idea went out the window.

At the start, Bowers was still working at his previous employer, Gardner recalled, working there during the day and Lula at night. After about two months, Bowers started full time at Lula.

Roughly two years into his tenure, Bowers announced he was moving on from Lula to help open West Columbia’s Black Rooster. While he wouldn’t be the head chef, the lure of better pay drew him in. Plus, he was joining what was close to an all-star cast in Columbia’s culinary world.

He joined a staff led by former Bourbon and now Hendrix head chef Frank Bradley, former Hunter-Gatherer Brewery and Ale House head chef Alex Strickland; and The War Mouth’s pickling expert and cook Zarah Newton.

“I think it was natural progression,” Gardner said of Bowers' exit. “He had done what he could do here.”

He gave Gardner his three-months notice and began helping train his replacement, Ros Graverson, now the head chef at Craft and Draft. Graverson recalled it was a sometimes difficult relationship, as she had no cooking experience. Yet she joked it was “interesting seeing a very giant man work like a little old Italian lady.”

“Every day I would think of different questions to ask and squeeze out all of his wisdom and tips,” she said. “Once he left we had a really good relationship and we talked all the time and he would bring my name up (for) job opportunities and vice versa.”

At Black Rooster, Bowers was the chef de cuisine under Bradley. Then-sous chef Strickland, and now head chef, described Bowers as having a “really awesome sense of integrity.”

“He does not bend ... if something is f#!ked up he won’t put it out,” he explained. “He’s a super focused dude.”

Once the pandemic hit, Black Rooster shut down for an extended period. Strickland launched a pop-up eatery called Baodega and, partially inspired by his colleague's move, Bower launched Dorsia.

“That was just an option of what I could do efficiently, safely,” Bowers recalled. “It’s kind of like, teach what you know. That's what I did. But then I started to think after that, too, ‘What can I do to build on this?’”

For the last nine months, he has worked at the recently reopened and reimagined Di Vino Rosso, formerly Ristorante Divino, making handmade pastas there. He credits the experience with helping him further grow his pasta-making abilities.

Bowers is levelheaded about the business aspects of launching it as a solo venture. He looked towards his experience at Lula as an example — beginning with little overhead and investment, and focusing on a strong, local product.

During the pandemic, the industry has reckoned with many issues with the way it does business. Bowers believes this struggle will lead to a change in the way restaurants operate — wide-ranging menus with multiple sections will give way to focused selections.

It fits his idea for what Dorsia could become if he’s able to open the small pasta restaurant he desires.

“It won’t be so cookie cutter,” he said of his desire for Columbia’s scene. “I would really like to see it just get more (international) and more off the wall and new."

Bowers bemoaned the Columbia dining scene's lack of a clear identity with the proliferation of chain restaurants, though he pointed to spots like The War Mouth and Boca Grande Burritos as providing an antidote.

“I think the pandemic is going to change things for the better,” he said. “You'll see places that are hanging on. If they don’t adapt, to me, they’re not going to make it. But then that’s an opportunity to look at it as an opportunity.

"A new Wild West, just like before.”