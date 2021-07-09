Columbia chef Scott Hall's drag brunches are back

One of Columbia's most popular food events is back, with chef and caterer Scott Hall hosting a sold-out return of his drag brunch on Sunday.

The event initially debuted as a special monthly occurrence at his former restaurant Bone-In Barbeque, which was open from April 2018 until February 2020 in the BullStreet District. Now, with a new home at the 701 Whaley event space and a philanthropic spirit, Hall looks to make the events a regular thing again.

“We’re hoping to do it seasonally and we’re also hoping to get to the point where each different drag brunch will work with some not-for-profit that is doing something locally that matches our beliefs,” Hall explained.

The benefactor of Sunday’s event is its organizing partner, the Harriet Hancock LGBT Center, which also received a portion of the funds from Bone-In's events. All proceeds will be split among the organization’s various youth and trans efforts.

“We’re hoping for a very successful day on Sunday,” he said. “I think it will be and I believe it will be.”

The drag brunches debuted at Bone-In in 2019, back when there were only sparse, irregular drag brunches in the city. Hall said the state’s reputation as conservative had cautioned him from jumping too quickly into hosting one, but, once they did, the response was almost overwhelming.

“The positives far outweighed the negativity and I’m really happy with it,” he explained. “I knew that there (would) be some regulars that stopped coming.

"For the most part the community has been overwhelmingly supportive.”

The first drag brunch, Hall admitted, was not prepared for the response. The crowd spilled out of the restaurant and left some customers unable to participate until near the end. Hall shifted the event to a seated, ticketed event thereafter.

During that time, Hall collaborated with Matt Butler, a board member with the Harriet Hancock LGBT Center, to put on the events. He is assisting Hall once again.

"There had been the occasional one off drag brunch but nothing ever really sustained or a non regular basis," he recalled of the city's drag brunch scene when the Bone-In events started.

Since the old restaurant's closure just before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, Hall has been working primarily as a caterer.

Hall is molding his resurrected brunches after his previous ones — with a set theme, an opening sketch and some of the same former Bone-In staff in tow — but he's also trying to elevate it. For Sunday’s event, the theme is "reunion" as a nod to pandemic isolation, and will feature an “intricate buffet” and drinks.

Hall further teased they’re going to bring “pretty cool productions and tricks and stagecraft.” These include stages spaced out throughout the event room to give the performers ample opportunities to perform. Additionally, they’re giving the performers, largely returning from prior Bone-In events, a stipend to help cover the ample costs it takes to prepare a character for each event.

Hall and Butler hope for the next event to be near Halloween, which the chef noted was the most popular brunch at Bone-In. It's an idea that harkens to his initial plan to pivot his brick-and-mortar restaurant to a food event space shortly before its closure.

“We want to bring a bit more of a higher caliber,” he said. “A dinner theater, we’re trying to push the envelope on making it feel like a cohesive event.”