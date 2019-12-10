The fast-growing Cantina 76, the Columbia-based restaurant with five locations throughout the state, is expanding its Main Street location by absorbing a next-door space, the restaurant announced on Monday.

The soon-to-be-filled space housed Atlanta Bread Co. until 2016. A Famous Toastery location almost filled the space, even signing a lease, but never materialized. The Toastery would have also filled the space left by the former Main Street location of the Columbia News Stand.

The two vacated business shared left a large opening next to Catina 76, but it was far too large then for the taqueria on the corners of Lady and Main Streets to fill. The building’s landlord decided to bisect the space, leaving an opportunity for Catina to fill a more adequate 1,600 square-foot space, restaurant co-owner Chad Elsey tells Free Times.

“We’ve kind of kept an eye on it over the last couple of years,” Elsey says.

The new space will offer several improvements for Elsey and his co-owners, among them floor-to-ceiling accordion doors to open up to the sidewalk, a rentable event space and expanded indoor seating. The owners are also planning on wrapping the existing bar into the new space and having a dedicated to-go area for customers.

Elsey says they don't anticipate closing down the restaurant during construction and hope to have the adjacent space ready by early spring.

“With the development of Main Street, and us as well, we were running out of room,” he says.

Cantina 76’s owners originally launched the concept in 2009 with a Devine Street bar that filled what had been Birds on a Wire restaurant. The idea was to launch a growable restaurant concept — they hoped to open five locations, Elsey describes.

The owners expanded into a Main Street space in 2013, and, initially, Elsey admits the growth felt risky.

“We kind of took a chance on Main Street, it was pretty desolate at the time,” he posits. “We didn’t even know if we were going to be open at night or on Saturdays.”

Soon after Main Street saw new development — other new restaurants and the Hub student housing apartment opened less than a year after they opened. The corridor continues to bustle. The new restaurant, bar and shopping concept Market on Main, located across the street from Cantina 76, softly opened for breakfast on Dec. 10.

Elsey says the downtown location has since grown to attract a wide variety of customers, and joked you’re just as likely to see a person in a suit as a person in flip-flop sandals.

“I don’t know if it happened by accident or whatever, it just seems to appeal to a wide group of people,” Elsey admits.

The owners have since expanded the Cantina concept to Greenville and two locations in the Charleston area. The ownership group also runs Za’s Brick Oven Pizza on Devine Street.