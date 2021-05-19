Columbia bartenders reflect on evolution of city’s cocktail culture

Columbia’s drinking scene, and more specifically its craft cocktail culture, has evolved from one focused on quickly made, simply constructed drinks to more involved craft cocktails.
Gone are the days where customers balked at $10 drinks and solely expected to get something strong, fast and cheap. And Columbia’s more ambitious bartenders — Kat Hunter from Main Street’s Bourbon, David Adedokun from Cottontown’s The War Mouth and Olando Patterson of Five Points’ Goat’s among them — routinely push both themselves and their customers with their concoctions.
Free Time caught up with the trio to discuss the evolution of cocktail culture in Soda City. All three began working as bartenders in places focused on nicer drinks — Hunter and Patterson at Goatfeathers, the previous incarnation of the bar the latter now owns; Adedokun around the corner at the now-closed Speakeasy. But those early experiences were a far cry from where the scene stands today, with craft cocktails spanning a multitude of spirits and flavors.
The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Free Times: What was the craft cocktail scene like in Columbia when you each started bartending?
Kat Hunter: That was it right there. (points to Patterson)
Orlando Patterson: I think when I first started, I don't think there was much going on. But I just remember wanting to learn all the classic cocktails. I said, “These have been around forever.” And then just try to find unique ingredients to make some new stuff.
David Adedokun: Speakeasy had the whole look and vibe of the speakeasy of the classic cocktail era. But you know, still Columbia, South Carolina, in 2007. So a lot of it was classic cocktails, I remember making a lot of espresso martinis and fruity martinis. Then they would say, 'OK, I like sweet, but not too sweet, or fruity, or herbal or whatever,' and come up with something. And so that was the beginnings between that and then coming up with delicious shots for people to take to split seven ways or whatever.
KH: How can I make one mini bottle stretch eight ways? (all laugh)
Why do you think there wasn't a broader scene in Columbia at the time? Was it drinking culture just generally not there yet or was there a lack of interest?
OP: I don't think the drinking culture was there yet, there weren't that many upscale bars at that time. There were two entertainment districts, really just one being Five Points, maybe the Rosewood area, but most of the bars were considered college bars.
KH:++ It was more about speed and accuracy of getting the drinks out quick.
OP: White Russians, they wanted gin and tonics, they weren't looking for anything because, I guess, they hadn't been exposed.
DA: One thing that's funny about Columbia, in this respect, is that we've always had a strong drinking culture. But it took us a while to get a strong cocktail culture, because I think we've always prioritized economy. I want to go somewhere, and I want to get a good bang for my buck, right? Don't short me on my liquor, you know, I've got two drinks that I drink. Make them well. Make them the same every time, make them to the strength that I require.
Columbia (wanted) to get a drink anytime of day that will be strong as hell and it will be cheap and that's what the culture was for a long time.
When did you all notice that start to shift?+
KH: When (Bourbon) first opened our cocktail menu was very small, eight or nine drinks deep, and it had some classics on it, which prompted me to research classics more. They were $9 except for the hurricane, or cocktails were nine bucks and people were highly offended by that. It took time for people to relax into that. They expected you to make an old fashioned as fast as you can make a screwdriver and at the same price.
It took about a year after we opened until I noticed that people were finally mellowing out and actually wanting other craft cocktails — classics, things that we came up with, other than what was on our menu. I think I took it over after 10 months and doubled it based on all the research I had done.
DA: For me, it was kind of twofold. Obviously, you know, when Bourbon opened, even before that there's some places in the Vista that you could tell were going a little a little harder after it. You know (former Motor Supply bartender Josh) Streetman, but I was kind of insulated from the feeling of what you're talking about. I think it was more like a thing in my own identity, where I felt like this isn't for me.
It wasn't until I started working at The War Mouth, which has only been in the past four years. Its presentation is very locally focused, and it's very casual and dressed down and folksy, but the cocktail program is immensely aggressive, and that juxtaposition for me is when it finally cracked in my head.
OP: I'm thinking that the first time I really realized that there were new creative talents out in Colombia was the bartenders challenge at City Roots. I think for the first time, I will see Josh Streetman, infusing X, Y, Z with 1, 2, 3 over here and making all this stuff. I remember Will (Green of The Whig) infusing his own limoncello that was kind of cool. Andy (Haddock) over at (Terra), one time, was making something that involves honey.
I'm not quite sure if anything really popped out, but I said this is really cool. I guess it was a slow merger of talents.
David mentioned feeling apart from the craft cocktail scene for a time. What do you all think of that?
OP: The more customers are exposed to new ideas, you're not gonna think this is an exclusionary cocktail (scene).
DA: Yeah I feel like it's a shift in attitude. That I feel like I understand well, because I went through it. Columbia is not a fancy city, and so when you see a cocktail program that has a lot of fancy stuff on it — and by fancy I mean, “I don't know what that is” — your only two choices (are) then respond with curiosity, which takes sort of a maturity and an open heartedness, or it can foster like, “OK, y'all are doing too much and are trying a little hard to be something that you're not.”
I feel like that attitude is going away. And that now we all have a real opportunity to foster curiosity.
KH: We lucked out because we're so close to the hotels down here. We had a lot of people coming in from other states and other countries, and they would mention cocktails, you know, from all over the world. So I would start researching that stuff. And different ingredients. I always found that very helpful. Just their presence at the bar would open up other people that were locals that were maybe (like), “I don't know what chartreuse is, but I don't want to look like a dumbass.” Then they would start discussing things together and that opened things up a lot for us.