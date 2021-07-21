Columbia bartenders pick their top sippable summer creations

Summer’s bounty of berries, herbs and other produce isn’t just showcased on food menus. Columbia’s craft cocktail bars take advantage as well.

From strawberry purees to peach nectar, summer is in full bloom. On the spirit side, the bartenders are playing most prominently with rum and mezcal, the smoky tequila-like liquid. Both spirit’s harken to warmer Caribbean and Latin American countries and other hotter climates, making them a good fit for our city’s notoriously hot summers.

But there are other flavors, too, from complex sweetness to earthiness to mezcal’s signature smoke. They play nicely with what drinkers want this time of year — “crushable” drinks, said Ratio head bartender Grant McCloskey.

“Whenever I think about summer cocktails I think about high citrus, crushable, porch pounder cocktails,” he explained. “I think of your classics like a margarita or a Paloma riff … or even going in more of a tiki direction.”

Nic White, a lead bartender at the Vista’s COA Agaveria y Cocina, described the season’s cocktails as harkening to his youth. He recalled eating melon on hot summer days.

“I go with blueberries for me. Watermelon. Fruits you can find here,” he said. “That’s what (the season) brings to mind.”

For this guide to summer cocktails, Free Times allowed bartenders to pick the drink on their menu they felt was the best fit for the season.

Many of these drinks debuted in recent weeks, and most should remain on menus through at least the rest of the season.

Black Rooster’s Avoir la Peche

$10. 2021 Meeting Street. West Columbia. Outdoor and indoor seating. blackroostersc.com.

At West Columbia’s Black Rooster, peaches are the focus with bar manager Greg Williamson’s Avoir la Peche.

Williamson debuted the cocktail at the Columbia Food and Wine Festival’s WeCo Progressive Dinner. The drink features a light amount of carbonation and is composed of a Grey Goose White Peach/Rosemary-infused vodka, angostura bitters, lemon, lillet blanc, St. Germain and peach nectar.

“It almost tastes like a kombucha, not quite as tart as a kombucha,” Williamson said.

It’s one of the sweeter drinks on this list, but it’s light and the carbonation keep it from becoming anywhere near cloying. The peach flavor is strong, but doesn’t overpower the drink. Williamson credits the lemon for taming its juicy sweetness down.

Its relatively low alcohol content also helps make the drink refreshing. Williamson sees it as leaning into a larger trend of low-proof cocktails in the bartending world.

“You can have two cocktails and you're not going to be, you know, out of your normal elements,” he said.

The drink features pickled peaches as an edible garnish. It’s a twist that’s becoming one of Williamson’s hallmarks as a bartender. At the Columbia Food and Wine Festival’s main event, he and fellow bartender Jessica Pomerantz featured a cocktail with yellow chartreuse liqueur lollipop garnish.

In a fun and sustainable twist for the Avoir la Peche, the leftover pickled peach liquid is utilized in the kitchen, where cook Zarah Newton incorporates them into an oyster dish.

Bourbon’s Summer in Shoreditch

TBD. 1214 Main Street. Outdoor and indoor seating. bourboncolumbia.com.

At Bourbon, head bartender Kat Hunter bowed out of the spotlight to highlight relatively new bartender Kayle Berube’s cocktail, the Summer in Shoreditch.

It’s a deceptively simple drink, consisting of gin, a coriander-rosemary syrup and charred lemon juice, with a charred rosemary sprig for garnish. The gin comes by way of Citadelle and its new Jardin D'Ete Gin, which includes prominent melon, lemon, yuzu and orange notes.

Berube explained that this is her first cocktail to make a Bourbon menu in her two months on the job. She described the drink as having a dynamic nature that shifts as the temperature of the drink changes — dominated by as it is initially poured, increasingly giving way to rosemary and coriander as it warms.

The taste does shift over time and it helps it remain pleasantly interesting to drink. It’s a very spirit-forward drink, but the balance between the strong herbal notes (particularly from the charred rosemary) and the rounded citrus from the charred lemon juice make for a drink that’s both palatable and complex.

Bourbon’s summer cocktail menu is yet to be released, but should be available in the coming weeks, Berube said.

Coa Agaveria Y Cocina’s El Atardecer

$10. 823A Lady Street. Outdoor and indoor seating. coaagaveria.com

As Coa Agaveria Y Cocina’s name suggests, agave-based spirits are emphasized in almost every cocktail.

The El Atardecer is made with mezcal, pineapple, falernum, peychaud’s bitters, lemon, yellow chartreuse and mint garnish.

The mezcal’s signature smokiness is an aspect of every sip, but it's quite subtle. The chartreuse adds an herbal flavor that plays nicely with the mezcal and soothes the tart sweetness of the pineapple and falernum, the latter typically featured in tiki drinks.

Bartender Nic White said the complex and refreshing cocktail is fitting for those who are not accustomed to mezcal’s smoky flavor, as it’s rendered quite subtle.

“It's not really smoky. It’s sweet enough for me and it's refreshing,” he said. “It’s something that I want on a summer day.”

Hampton Street Vineyard’s Soda City Grog

$12. 1207 Hampton Street. Outdoor and indoor seating. hamptonstreetvineyard.com.

Continuing in the tradition from last season, Hampton Street Vineyard’s beverage director Hernan Martinez is spotlighting a locally inspired cocktail, the Soda City Grogg.

The drink is made in a navy grog fashion, meaning a fairly heavy, straightforward and rum-focused drink. Martinez explained it’s a classic tiki cocktail, but was later overshadowed by more popular drinks like the zombie.

The drink features three different rums — a Jamaiacan agricole rum from Smith and Cross rum, Hamilton rum, and a Demerara rum. Martinez explained that each plays a different role, the first bringing herbal notes, the second providing a backbone, and the third adding a level of “funk.” Those are then paired with Disaronno almond liqueur, Amaro Nonino, white grapefruit juice, lime juice and agave.

“It’s quite a few ingredients,” Martinez mused, “but I think it makes it quite fun.”

The Soda City Grog is perhaps the heaviest drink on this list, but it's cut by an ice cone that holds the straw and, over time, waters down the drink. Due to its spirit-forward makeup, the watering down does little to dampen the drinking experience.

Motor Supply Co. Bistro’s Isolated Incident

$12. 920 Gervais Street. Covered patio and indoor seating. Motorsupplycobistro.com.

Let’s start with the two core flavors — banana and curry.

An odd pairing. But that’s just the start.

The Isolated Incident also features a splash of Jägermeister, the anise-forward liquor best known for pairing with Red Bull or taken as a straight shot to the soundtrack of loud, distorted guitars.

Head bartender Jake Smith plays it a little coy on the menu description, calling the Jäger an amaro, knowing that some are likely to be scared off by it. Despite the seemingly quirky addition, the cocktail works well and is fun to drink.

It’s perhaps the most distinct cocktail on this menu. While the rum complements the distinct parts — house apricot brandy, banana curry cordial, toasted walnut bitters, lemon, Probitas white rum and Jäger — the flavors come in layers. The curry powder dusting hits the nose of the drink, layering nicely into the impression left by the banana-curry cordial, which pairs well with the anise from the Jäger, while the brandy lends sweetness.

The cocktail is an intricate operation. Smith makes the toasted walnut bitters apricot brandy. It’s a time-consuming effort, and it harkens to when Free Times interviewed him when he took the role at Motor Supply a year ago. He said then that his biggest weakness was making things too complicated in his drinks.

“I thoroughly enjoy making things as difficult as possible,” he laughed, reflecting on that interview and the effort he puts into his new cocktail. “I’ve just been like, ‘I need to accept it.’”

Ratio’s Summer Time Blues

$10. 566 Speaks Creek Church Road, Elgin. Outdoor and indoor seating. ratiorestaurant.com

In the Northeast, Ratio bar manager Grant McCloskey is incorporating summer blueberries into his drink. Featuring a nearby farmers’ crop, McCloskey was inspired to make a blueberry-basil shrub (an acidic fruit syrup) that’s featured prominently in his Summer Time Blues.

Those blueberries played a key role in the shrub’s inspiration, but he detailed that the restaurant’s recent favorite shot, the M&M (made up of mezcal and Montenegro Amaro) provided the main inspiration for the drink. The cocktail features Banhez mezcal, the aforementioned shrub, Montenegro Amaro, egg white, basil powder and a hefty blueberry garnish.

Like other berry- and fruit-focused cocktails on this list, those flavors are the most prominent. An almost heavy blueberry flavor and intense herbaceous basil note dominate the initial sip and the finish throughout. The mezcal and amaro both play a quiet role here, but are just pronounced enough to lend welcome earthy layers.

While he said he thinks of high-citrus drinks for summer, McCloskey’s drink doesn’t quite fit that mold. That’s by intent.

“I always want to do something a little more out of left field and may not fit the niche as well,” McCloskey said. “It is a little bit more of a stand out.”

Terra’s Eddie Would Go

$14. 100 State Street, West Columbia. Outdoor and indoor seating. Terrasc.com.

Amid the pandemic, West Columbia’s Terra lost its well-loved bartender Andy Haddock to a career change. During his time, he debuted a cocktail dubbed Eddie Would Go, which featured pineapple and a touch of cilantro.

Taking inspiration, front of house manager Matt Catchpole and his bartending team, made a pineapple based cordial that features a Brazilian rum and “a ton of cilantro” for their version. This iteration offers that cordial along with housemade hellfire bitters, lemon juice and a gold tequila. It comes garnished with a candied sour pineapple.

“It’s herbaceous, but at the same time it’s super nice and refreshing,” he said.

Fearing the drink would be overwhelmingly herbaceous by way of the prominent cilantro, I was relieved to find that’s not the case. It’s certainly herbal-forward, the most so of any drink on this list. But it’s also quite refreshing though, with the pineapple and spicy bitters providing a pleasant edge.

The War Mouth’s Lucky Physique

$11 1209 Franklin Street. Outdoor and indoor seating. thewarmouth.com

The War Mouth’s Lucky Physique, from bar manager David Adedokun, is another rum-based drink, but it also features the rhubarb amaro Zucca, vanilla liqueur, lime juice, chartreuse and a strawberry puree.

It’s an interesting drink, with the strawberry puree deployed quite prominently, its sweetness balanced by the drink’s tart elements, pairing well with the Zucca, which lends the drink a level of heaviness.

The dominant strawberry flavor is rounded out by the vanilla liqueur and the notes of vanilla in the Probitas rum.

“It’s a really straightforward drink, it lands in a good place,” Adedokun said “Everyone thinks it's going to be a little sugary sweet, (but) it's certainly not cloyingly sweet.”