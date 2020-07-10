Columbia bartender Josh Streetman exits Motor Supply, where he shot life into cocktail scene

Motor Supply Co. Bistro head bartender Josh Streetman was only three or four months shy of working there for a decade when he left it behind.

A Columbia native and star cocktail maker, he’s helmed Motor Supply’s eight-person bar since 2010 and, on the side, pours for thousands at events like the Gervais Street Bridge Dinner. But with the COVID-19 pandemic bringing that all to a rapid pause, Streetman saw the opportunity to exit his post, take off for the rest of the year, and embark on a biking trip across the country after years of eschewing such interests for his first love — bartending.

“It works out to be something that you don’t get to escape from too often,” Streetman tells Free Times from Boone, North Carolina. “For me, I got a blank slate for a while. … Why not do a silver lining kind of deal and spend time traveling and being selfish?”

Streetman’s plan has yet to solidify, but he left on June 16, and he knows this much: He, his two dogs and a friend want to go up the East Coast, head into Canada if they’re allowed (America’s COVID rate could be an issue, he acknowledges), before eventually making his way to the West Coast. He says he's arranged for some sponsorship work for liquor companies along the way and is partnering with Carolina Conservation on the journey.

He also plans to do regular updates of his travels through social media channels, though has yet to set those up.

He resists any idea that his trip is a soul searching “midlife crisis.” At times, he compares it to a vacation and, simply, as an opportunity to do something he’s missed out on.

“One thing I can be thankful for in life is I’ve always been happy,” Streetman elaborates. “There’s no escapism in anything … that’s lucky for me.”

He has no plans yet for what will happen when he returns, though he confirms he wants to return to the city and do something.

“In the future, something cool is going to happen, but I’m not sure what it's going to be yet,” Streetman offers.

Long a fixture on the local bar scene, he’s a regular nominee and honoree in Free Times' Best Of Columbia reader survey, and has garnered other recognition for his drinks, as well.

He helped helped innovate and bring new techniques to the fine dining restaurant Motor Supply’s bar, says owner Eddie Wales, and that in turn helped fuel Columbia’s cocktail scene’s growth.

Wales was surprised that Streetman’s departure was for a biking trip, rather than opening his own bar. He’s talented enough to do so, something his time at Motor Supply made emphatically clear.

“He made a restaurant bar a cocktail destination,” Wales concludes.

Before Streetman, the cocktail mania we see in Columbia and numerous other cities had yet to explode. Bourbon head bartender Kat Hunter says in Columbia she only knew of one bartender who was making craft cocktails before him — Opie Patterson at Goatfeathers (now Goat's).

Since Bourbon opened in 2014, Hunter has regularly pointed customers to Streetman’s bar for more drinks when they head for another spot. She describes him as an “encyclopedia of classic cocktails” who also incorporates new techniques and handmade tonics and sodas.

“He does great work, he’s going to be missed,” Hunter says. “He’s very inventive with what he does. … I’ve always been very impressed with him working in a tiny little bar.”

Streetman says he felt his tenure started at the cusp of the cocktail moment in bars.

“Motor was kind of the perfect petri dish to work out the cocktail culture in general,” he elaborates. He cites the restaurant’s daily changing menu, which provided a host of differing ingredients to use.

“For me, I grew just as our culture grew," Streetman explains. "There wasn’t very much in Columbia to guide us.”

That’s a sharp departure from today. He says the city has a bustling scene with numerous craft cocktail mixers on the top of their game.

It's hard to argue with him. Hunter and Bourbon have won numerous accolades, and restaurant/bars like Main Street's Hendrix, Cottontown’s War Mouth, West Columbia’s Terra and the Vista’s Aristocrat are known for fine mixed drinks as well as food.

Motor Supply has already hired a replacement, but Wales declined to name them as they're still working for their current employer.

“We continue to want to move forward and evolve the bar program,” he says. “We hired someone new that we hope can facilitate that and continue to grow.”