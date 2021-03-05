Columbia bar owners expect busy first weekend without curfew

Columbia bar owners are anticipating a strong first weekend without the alcohol sales curfew that was lifted on Monday, with some expecting sales to spike by upwards of a third.

Amid the yearlong COVID-19 pandemic, there was perhaps no measure more derided by the hospitality community than the alcohol sales curfew measure that nixed sales at 11 p.m. Now, owners are counting on the extended hours to recoup some lost sales, even though the pandemic lingers.

“I’m just tentatively excited, does that make sense? I want to be safe, but I’m excited about opening and I’m excited about getting more back to normal,” said Pamela Jackson, owner of the private bar Pam’s Front Porch on Parklane Road. “Who would have ever thought you would go through such a thing in our lives?”

On March 1, the first day that the curfew was lifted, Jackson’s bar almost doubled its typical pandemic-era sales and outperformed its typical days during normal times as well. The smaller bar brought in about $900 that day, easily besting the $500 to $600 she said the bar has usually brought in during the pandemic, and the roughly $800 she would expect in prior times.

“I don’t know, it kind of feels like we’re back to normal hours,” she explained.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of the extended hours will be second shift workers, especially restaurant workers, Jackson said. The typical shift goes from 4 p.m. to midnight and several bars in the city have developed reputations for catering to this crowd.

Among them is owner Marty Dreesen’s Five Point’s watering hole Bar None. While he disagreed with the governor’s accompanying decision to remove any restrictions on events of 250 people or more, he said that the removal of the curfew could boost sales by more than a third of what he was making prior.

Dreesen is still capping the 90-seat bar at a capacity of roughly 65.

Bar None doesn’t cater to the college crowd the neighborhood is known for, but Dreesen expected that “young people” will be particularly ready to participate in late night activities.

“It’s going to be busy,” he said and pointed to growing confidence among customers. “People are getting the vaccination, a lot of people have already had COVID.”

At North Main Street’s Icon Bar and Lounge, co-owner Dave Wilson was likewise banking on the first weekend back to buck the pandemic’s trend of lower sales. He said that the bar's sales have been cut roughly in half during the pandemic.

“We’ll be open as late as we can go,” he said. “During the whole ordeal, while it was the curfew, that (was) a big problem.”

In normal times, Wilson said the bar got busy around 9 p.m., leaving little time to take advantage under the curfew. Now Wilson is planning to offer food and drink specials, while having a DJ play late into the night, in hopes of capturing some of those crowds again.

However, he worried that the curfew may still inadvertently affect some customers that are not yet adjusted to shifted hours, and the ongoing pandemic retains a dampening effect on costumers, he reasoned.

“A lot of my (regular) customers that I’ve been having, they’re just starting to come back around,” Wilson said.