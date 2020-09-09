Columbia advocate fights for justice in food desert with farmers market

April Jones moved to Columbia from Akron, Ohio, about 15 years ago. She came to town for an elementary school teaching position, and she chose to settle near North Main Street, where she was close to various stores including some grocery options.

But that wouldn’t remain the case. The close-by stores eventually closed, leaving the area in a bind when it came to accessing affordable food of good, fresh quality.

Getting back within easier distance of a grocery store helped push her to move to the Pinehurst Neighborhood, east of downtown. But, over the course of three years, the Piggly Wiggly on West Beltline Boulevard closed and the Save-A-Lot on Harden Street shuttered, and that area, too, became a food desert in the eyes of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“It’s just kind of a void in the community and a lot of people do walk and now they don’t have a grocery store they can necessarily walk to,” Jones laments.

For a year and a half, she’s led the charge to combat this scarcity where she lives, finding inspiration at a Black urban farming conference in Atlanta to take matters into her own hands. She founded the Pinehurst Farmers Market, targeting the stark lack of grocery options in the area.

The effort has grown from a community meal, with a lone farmer selling his goods, to a small weekly market featuring two or more farmers. It attracts residents from Pinehurst and surrounding areas and acts as a ready example of the type of advocacy Jones does in an effort to empower her neighborhood.

“If you’re looking for someone to save you, they’re not going to come, you have to save yourself,” Jones tells Free Times, summing up the message she received from that fateful conference. “Before that moment I pretty much thought that some entity would step in.”

Her work goes beyond the market. She regularly advocates for the neighborhood and food justice in other settings. Jones pushed for food advocacy in a digital campaign conversation with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison, and has participated in similar discussions with ag-related organizations.

The market’s first merchant — Jason Roland, owner of the Organically Roland farm — says that Jones is uniquely prepared to handle these issues.

“A lot of people are afraid to ask questions or rock the boat. She isn’t,” he says.”It’s always for good, it’s all for doing good and she’s kind of like a Robin Hood a little bit, to be honest. She tries so hard to invigorate that community. She doesn’t give up.”

Roland reports that the market’s grown to the point where he now brings twice as much produce to sell than he did initially.

He credits Jones’ market with easing the pain felt by his business during COVID-19, when most of his restaurant sales were eliminated.

“You got people scared of food insecurity, which is a valid concern, and people are coming out and buying more local fruits and veggies and meats,” Roland explains.

Jacque Hurston, who lives outside the Pinehurst neighborhood, is a regular at the market, and she also sees the market as having taken on greater importance during the pandemic. Her neighborhood lacks grocery options, she says, and the Pinehurst market has helped in that regard.

“I’m of the impression that we have to clear out the food desserts, all of our grocery stores have kind of disappeared and with the advent of COVID it makes sense for us to go back to our roots,” she says.

While it’s easy to focus on the feel-good aspects of the Pinehurst market story, Jones understands that solving food insecurity means stretching beyond her front-yard farmers market.

She also founded the Pinehurst Community Action organization, aimed at tackling the issue through community education and other advocacy. The group holds conversations with neighborhood residents, seeking to build new food justice solutions at a neighborhood level.

Jones says these conversations have revealed stark commonalities between what’s going on in Pinehurst and situations she reads about in other parts of the country, all of them boiling down to problems with food access.

“Food is really the founding block of our society,” Jones concludes. “It’s very difficult, nearly impossible to survive and thrive without access.”