Coco's and Beer to fill former Solstice Kitchen space in Northeast Columbia

The former Solstice Kitchen space in suburban Northeast Columbia has a new tenant set to fill it.

It's been more than a year since the owner announced he was not reopening the upscale restaurant with loyal regulars, which never resumed in-door dining after the COVID-19 pandemic shut all restaurants down in March 2020.

Coco's and Beer, a popular Mexican restaurant with a location on Fort Jackson Boulevard, will be opening its second outpost where Solstice was at 841-4 Sparkleberry Lane near the intersection of Clemson Road.

The turn-key location attracted the owners to open their second restaurant here, said NAI Columbia broker Bobby Balboni in an interview with Free Times.

Coco's and Beer is owned by brothers Alvaras and Marcos Guadarrama, who also own bakeries and a taqueria in various cities in North Carolina.

Coco's and Beer is well-known for its grilled meat platters, a diverse vegetarian selection, its variety of margaritas, and its beer selection. Other nearby restaurants include San Jose Mexican, Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar and Julia’s German Stammtisch.

The owners said they hoped this location will bring a new audience of people who are looking to stick closer to home as they dine more frequently again.

The anticipated opening date for the second Cocos and Beer is most likely going to be in 2022, once construction and upgrades to the building are complete, they said.

Solstice Kitchen operated for 25 years, and was a sister restaurant to Mr. Friendly’s in Five Points. Owner Ricky Mollohan has been an outspoken advocate for his restaurants on social media, often citing the difficult environment restaurants had to operate under amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He briefly experimented with takeout at Solstice and was expected to reopen in fall 2020 before announcing its permanent closure. In an late 2020 interview with Free Times, he detailed that part of his separation agreement from the Solstice space entailed leaving behind "chairs and tables and the major equipment."