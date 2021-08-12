Chicken sandwich war continues: Bojangles enters fray in Columbia

At this rate, the fast food fried chicken sandwich war may never end.

Last week, Southern chicken-and-biscuit eatery Bojangles, with 138 spots in South Carolina, launched their newest take on the ubiquitous item, Bo’s Chicken Sandwich. It joins almost every other fast food chain looking to capitalize on the immense popularity of the dish.

McDonald’s, KFC, Zaxby’s, Popeye’s and numerous others all have them and are pushing the product out with intense marketing campaigns. In Zaxby’s case, the chain is acknowledging it's part of a trend, with the slogan “The Chicken Sandwich War Ain’t Over Yet.”

Bo's Chicken Sandwich isn’t the chain’s first take on a fried chicken sandwich, Marshall Scarborough reminded me. He’s the chain’s chef and vice president of menu and culinary innovation, a post he's held for roughly a year and a half.

Scarborough detailed that one of his first orders upon taking the job was to design this sandwich.

“It was really driven by customer demand. Customers are just evolving in their taste … and demanding a higher quality from restaurant brands like us,” he explained. “The first thing we did is (test) other chicken sandwiches. … Customers came back and told us they were interested in a simple chicken sandwich.”

He acknowledged that their entry joins a crowded market, but felt their flavor makes it stand out. Though Scarborough wasn’t able to give too many fine details on the sandwich’s spice profile, he did detail it's the exact same that is in the Cajun Chicken Sandwich they offer — which is still available by request, he noted.

He also detailed that the new sandwich required a somewhat hefty investment by the company.

Bojangles' prior fried chicken sandwiches came par-cooked, where these new ones are breaded and fried in house. That required designing new “proprietary equipment specific to Bojangles” and installing it in the restaurants.

“One thing I would just say is making a delicious sandwich was the easy party, even though it wasn’t easy. The hard part was really designing the restaurant systems and designing the equipment,” Scarborough explained.

In most cases, the actual resulting quality of a hot new item like this is mixed. But in dutiful food reviewer fashion, I tried out Bojangle’ new sandwich to assess if that was the case. I meandered over to the West Columbia store for lunch, in hopes of buying it within a reasonable timeframe of when it was cooked. I hoped this would ensure some semblance of freshness, one of the hallmarks of good fried food.

I ordered two to gauge the quality and make sure whatever I got wasn’t a fluke. To mix it up a bit, I put pimento cheese on one and ordered the other as i comes: with mayonnaise, pickles and a fried chicken breast.

Both featured a truly prodigious amount of mayonnaise, alongside maybe four or five pickles and a hearty chicken breast. The sandwich I ordered with pimento cheese came with an equally hefty portion of that, creating a rather unsatisfying, ooze-like mixture with the mayonnaise.

Eating the sandwich was a pleasant enough experience. The chicken's flavor had a vaguely Nashville Hot leaning, and was sufficiently crispy. In typical Bojangles fashion, the breading was rather tight and dense. The chicken itself was cooked mostly well, though one breast was a little dry. The bun was soid, and the pickles lent a nice burst of liveliness to the fatty-crispy sandwich.

All in all, I wasn’t wowed, but I certainly couldn’t complain. I’d recommend sticking with it in it’s base form, as I found the mayo-pimento pairing a tad overwhelming. It seemed about par for the course or a notch above the variety of other offerings available from fast food joints. And at a price of $3.99, it’s certainly tough to beat it from a pricing standpoint.