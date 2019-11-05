Popeyes is just three birthdays shy of its 50th birthday, but the middle-aged fried chicken chain,
which has long played third fiddle to KFC, which dwarfs it in number of locations, and Chick-fil-A, which has a comparable store count but offers more consistently positive customer experience, is suddenly firing on all cylinders after launching a fried chicken sandwich in August that nearly broke the internet.
With a marketing push spearheaded by creative agency GUT, Popeyes Chicken Sandwich mania gripped the nation, with gridlock at drive-through windows and lines of people snaking out the door. The stores were overrun with people seeking to get a taste of a fillet on a brioche bun topped off with a dollop of mayo and a pickle.
The demand was so high that Popeyes ran out of the sandwiches. But they returned on Sunday. And people are once again going nuts over them. In Maryland, a man allegedly stabbed and killed somebody over cutting in line while he was waiting to order one of the chicken sandwiches. No food item, no matter how good, is worth taking a life, folks. Chill the hell out.
Back when the sandwich was first out, I decided to find out if it was worth the hype, waiting in a 35-minute line at the Popeyes on Garners Ferry Road by the Walmart for one of the coveted delights, and then picked up an original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich and chowed down on both, side by side, on video.