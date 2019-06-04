The Palmetto Tasty Tomato Festival is in its 10th year, and in honor of that milestone, Sustainable Midlands decided to shake it up a little — starting by moving the festival to Earlewood Park in the North Main neighborhood of town.
Sustainable Midlands director Jason Craig is happy about the shade trees and park environment that the move will bring festival-goers.
But the trees weren’t the main impetus to take the tomatoes on the road.
“We are involved in different initiatives around the city and we became aware of all of the things going on in North Columbia to connect people to local markets,” says Craig. “It made sense to find a location in the area to bring people from many neighborhoods together to have a shared story.”
But beyond the move, Craig says this year’s festival is going to be a celebration of the partnerships the organization enjoys with the community. There will still be live music, a tomato growing contest and tasting of the entries, plus games like bobbing for tomatoes and more entertainment.
To reflect the shift, the tagline for this year’s festival is “romas and NOMA,” a nod to the abbreviated nickname given to the North Main area.
The Palmetto Tasty Tomato Festival will take place on July 13 from 1-7 p.m. at Earlewood Park, 1113 Recreation Drive.
