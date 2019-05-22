116 Espresso and Wine Bar in West Columbia was best known for its epic brunches that were easy to linger over — and an iteration of those brunches lives on now at SakiTumi Grill and Sushi Bar, of all places. SakiTumi has hired several employees from 116 who missed the brunch shift and they came together to decide to make brunch happen at the sushi bar, which previously never served that meal.
“When 116 closed, several of the employees came in one night to have drinks and we all started talking about doing brunch here,” says Dave Shaw, owner of SakiTumi. “I hired their sous chef Alex Salcedo, two main bartenders, and two servers, and we put it all together.”
Shaw stresses that they are not using the 116 menu, but some of its creative touches show through, including in some creative White Russians. Shaw mentions one that is a Cinnamon Toast Crunch-infused cocktail that is rimmed with crushed cereal pieces, plus Bloody Marys and bellinis to round out their breakfast cocktail offerings.
“I saw an opportunity and the hole that was left in the brunch community,” Shaw says. “I just want people to also know that there’s no sushi on the brunch menu!”
SakiTumi is open for brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays only.
The Higher Up The Yoga, the Closer to Enlightenment
Hendrix is making use of its rooftop space overlooking Main Street and out over the river towards West Columbia by hosting weekly Saturday morning pre-brunch yoga classes. The all-levels flow yoga classes are an hour long, and come with a complimentary cup of coffee or a mimosa.
The classes begin at 9 a.m. and start May 25, continuing on subsequent Saturdays through June. Register in advance (which is highly recommended) by emailing amber@unapoloyogic.com. Registration is $12 per person.
Then, stay for brunch at Hendrix which begins at 10:30 a.m. and features items like hot chocolate french toast and huevos rancheros tostadas, among other offerings, for a post-yoga fuel up. Hendrix is at 1649 Main St.
Tiffany’s Bakery Opens New Space
Tiffany’s Eats Sweets & Meeting Place (formerly Tiffany’s Bakery & Eatery) opened May 3 at its newer, larger space in Northeast Columbia, at 9704 Two Notch Road. The move hasn’t been without its growing pains, though, as a recent Facebook post from the eatery asks patrons to be patient with them as they adjust to their scaled-up operations. Not enough product (even running out of their famous petit fours) and a lack of staffing seem to be the main problems that Tiffany’s is experiencing. A handwritten sign on the door of the space even cautions, “This space is as new to us as it is to you.”
The new location also includes new elements, like dinner options, beer and wine, plus a much larger seating area.
