The machines are taking over, and they’re starting in an inconspicuous capacity — serving us frozen yogurt topped with cute rainbow sprinkles to throw us off of their tracks. Reis & Irvy’s, a robot-staffed frozen yogurt and ice cream chain, will be bringing 20 robot kiosks to Columbia, with commitments to add 24 more kiosks over the next five years. Locations for the robot machines have not yet been announced.
Reis and Irvy’s is the world’s first fully automated robot frozen yogurt vending kiosk, and the robots are designed to reduce the cost of rent and labor that goes into a traditional frozen yogurt shop. The robots contain a variety of ice cream, frozen yogurt, and gelato, plus six toppings. According to the company, a complete treat can be dispensed in less than 60 seconds once the selection is made.