It’s farmers market season, and the Town of Lexington’s version is sprouting up at its new location for the first time at the Icehouse Amphitheater in the middle of town beginning Saturday, May 18. The markets will take place every Saturday through the end of September from 9 a.m. to noon.
New to this year’s market, besides the location, will be the addition of live, local music for shoppers to enjoy as they select fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy, and other artisan products. Follow their Facebook page to see what vendors will be at the market each week.
The Icehouse Amphitheater is located at 107 West Main Street in Lexington.
Get Wild With Tea
You may have heard of the wild edible plant walks that Matt Kip and Emily McCravy, a husband-and-wife team, put on throughout the year that showcase plants that grow in the woods that are safe for humans to forage and eat. This time, McCravy is focusing on the wild sources of herbal tea that are available to us in the Midlands if we go looking for it.
“There is such magic in picking and preparing our own simple medicines,” McCravy writes on the Facebook event page. “Often, the plants that we overlook everyday or deem 'weeds' are some of the most powerful sources of vital minerals and compounds essential to our health.”
McCravy will lead attendees on how to identify and forage for plants to create wild teas, plus proper preparation techniques to create the herbal teas in a two hour workshop. The workshop is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, and is limited to seven participants. Register at matthewkip.com/tealicious-wildcrafting-tea.html.
Bovinoche Returns to the Field
The wild, meat-centric weekend that brings people really, really close to the meat that they eat, is back for another year and is happening at The Grove at Upcountry Provisions in Travelers Rest on Saturday, May 18 from 3 to 9 p.m. The roving meatshow sets up shop in different locations throughout the state each year to reach a larger audience, though fans of the event will gladly travel to it. The last Bovinoche in the Midlands was in 2015.
The event will feature a whole-cow roast, and it will be flayed and spread open wide for optimal cooking, so this event is not for the squeamish or meat-averse. Whole hog, and other options will be available as well, and definitely no vegan options, as the event organizers point out. Pitmaster Jeff Bannister and chefs Stephen and Cheryl Kraus will be collaborating on this year’s menu. Tickets are $63.90 per person and can be purchased online.