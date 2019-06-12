June is Art + Ag month in South Carolina, where art and agriculture are celebrated in tandem as tourism experiences. Participating counties have their own weekends throughout June where farmers and artists will come together to have farm tours, events, art pop-ups and galleries, and demonstrations of both the art and farming persuasion. The tours are self-guided, so there’s no need to schedule anything except what weekends you’ll want to go to what counties.
June 15-16 features Fairfield County, and June 22-23 features Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster and Union counties. Lastly, June 29-30 will feature Richland County. Participating farms will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Art + Ag is the largest free farm and art tour in the nation with more than 35,000 visitors participating since 2012. To see what is going on in each county on its given weekend, visit agandarttour.com.
Not So Famous
Famous Toastery, a breakfast and lunch restaurant that came on the Columbia scene in 2017 with big plans for expansion, has closed its only location. The spot at 119 Sparkleberry Road was closed as of May 27. The Columbia franchisees has also planned to open a second location on Main Street in the long-vacant former Atlanta Bread Company spot, which fell through in 2018.
The next closest Famous Toastery is in Rock Hill.