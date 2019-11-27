Get Burgers from Bad Daddy’s

Denver-based burger chain Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is opening in Forest Acres next month.

The burger joint will be the second business to open at the Cardinal Crossing development — a combination of housing and business space. Bad Daddy’s launches with a ribbon cutting event on Dec. 3, per the Columbia Chamber of Commerce’s website. The restaurant will officially open days later on Dec. 9.

Close to Bad Daddy's is popular burger chain Five Guys, but John Leopard, the restaurant's general manager says the proximity is an afterthought for him, touting their variety of burger options.

"There is no competition," he says. "We're just a brand in its own."

True to his point, the restaurant will feature many different burgers (with various patty replacement options), like a Bad Ass Burger, a 10 ounce patty topped with buttermilk fried bacon and veggies, and a Bistro Burger with applewood smoked bacon, smoked gouda and other toppings. Customers can also build their own burger. The prices range anywhere from $10.25 to $15 for Bad Daddy-designed burgers and start at $10.25 for custom-made burgers.

Other options on the menu include various appetizers and a full bar with local brews. That includes beer from Columbia Craft Brewing Company, Steel Hands Brewing in Cayce and others from breweries in Charleston and Asheville.

TakoSushi Closes

Takosushi, the somewhat curious sushi and Southwestern restaurant, closed its Columbia location last week.

The company posted a message on the website saying it closed the Vista restaurant due to a “permanently deteriorating building” and that the owners “do not want to put our patron’s safety at risk.”

The building’s deterioration was news to its owners though, per a report from The State. Jim Papadea, a former Columbia City Council member and owner of the building, told the newspaper he was unaware of any major issues.

Papadea did mention leaky refrigeration causing water damage, but that it was TakoSushi’s responsibility to fix.

TakoSushi’s message also alluded to a new location and said to keep an eye on the company’s social media for updates. As of Free Times’ Nov. 25 press deadline, TakoSushi had yet to respond to a request for comment.

MOMS on Main Street

A new upscale American restaurant with an all-caps name is coming to Main Street.

MOMS restaurant will fill the former Al-Amir on Main space at 1734 Main St., and the kitchen will be helmed by Chris Hyler, per the restaurant’s Facebook page. Hyler, the former executive chef at Saluda’s in Five Points, has also run kitchens in Charleston and Nashville.

Free Times was still trying to coordinate an interview as this week’s issue went to press, but according to the restaurant’s answering machine, it will open “very soon.”