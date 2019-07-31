Terra is back online with a new and improved interior to go along with the improvements happening outside its doors. The popular West Columbia restaurant recently underwent extensive renovations and was closed for two weeks as the inside was completely redone. The new look features fresh white paint, bold kelly green banquette seats, light gray fabric covering the booths, and large, modern lighting details to brighten up the whole dining room while keeping an intimate vibe.
While this was being done, the uneven parking lot behind the bank of businesses on State Street that includes Terra got a facelift as well. The City of West Columbia added new pavement and properly aligned parking spots, and plenty of public art now adorns the area, making it more attractive and easier to use. Terra is at 100 State St.
Cafe Mixes Coffee with the Arts
Though people keep moving there, Northeast Columbia doesn’t always get the new restaurant openings that it deserves. But Alexandra’s Cafe & Art, which opened on July 23, is finally bringing a local cafe to the area.
Owned by Alexandra Parks, a local artist, the cafe is also part art gallery and maker space. The gallery showcases original local artwork for sale, from paintings to jewelry. Each Wednesday, the cafe hosts art classes in a variety of mediums — painting, wood carving, macrame and other options.
The cafe sells coffee and espresso drinks and other usual coffeehouse offerings such as hot tea, smoothies, cookies, muffins, scones and crepes. Hours are Tuesday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Alexandria’s is at 111 Sparkleberry Crossing Rd., Suite 2.