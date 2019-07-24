The last day of July is known to Harry Potter fans as the young wizard’s birthday, and Silver Spoon Bake Shop is still celebrating. On July 31, the shop will transform into a magical hideaway, decorated to look like it belongs in the Wizarding World.
More importantly, the creative shop at 2507 Devine St. is creating special Harry Potter-themed treats, from a Harry Potter motif on their popular party fours to golden snitch macarons, butterbeer served both hot and cold, and Sorting Hat Cupcakes that will reveal the house you belong to only after you take a bite. All items are first-come, first-served.
Plan on spending time in line, especially early in the morning and during lunch hours. Silver Spoon will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on this most magical day.
Drag Yourself to Brunch
Bone-In Barbecue’s first drag brunch in June was such a highly anticipated event that the come-as-you-are approach needed a facelift. The next version on July 28 will be a ticketed event with two seatings to make the day run more smoothly. The theme here will be the fabulously rhyming Ladies of the 80s, resplendent with neon, slap bracelets, and of course, big hair.
The first seating and performance will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a second from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $6 each and can be purchased from Eventbrite. Tickets are for indoor seating and are limited per show. Outdoor seating is unticketed and is first-come, first-served. Tickets do not cover the cost of the brunch.
These events support the Harriet Hancock LGBT Center. Bone-In’s drag brunches will continue on the last Sunday of the month with changing themes and brunch specials at 2180 Boyce St.