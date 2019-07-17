Elgin’s popular craft beer bar, Random Tap, has made a move that shouldn’t be too arduous for its customers. The new location is about a quarter of a mile away from the original. Now at 117 Spears Creek Church Rd., the bar has expanded in several ways.
From a large outdoor space to a dedicated stage to a permanent kitchen, owners Kimberly and John Gagliardi had a vision for a space that could handle more events, more customers, and just plain more.
“We have music booked every other Saturday from now through the end of October,” John says.
The kitchen is anticipated to be open by the end of August and has a curious theme.
“We’re doing Italian-Midwest style food,” Kimberly says. “That means Italian beef sandwiches, New York-style thin crust pizza, paninis, charcuterie, wings and a few other types of bar food.”
Random Tap still have 30 taps that change — you guessed it — randomly. They’re also adding two wine taps, and will be set up with jockey box stations outdoors to handle the flow of customers for larger events.
Events this week start with a stop from the wildly popular, Shark Tank-sparked food truck Cousins Maine Lobster on Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. Then Friday night, it’s Blues & Wursts with food by The Wurst Wagen and music by the Blues Deluxe Band on the outdoor stage from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Finally, on Saturday night, it’s Laughs and Crafts with a big lineup of stand-up comedians on the outdoor stage. For all the outdoor shows, Random Tap suggests that guests bring lawn chairs.
The Gagliardis are committed to reusing and upcycling as much as possible in their work on the new space. The astroturf out back is recycled, coming from a football field in Maryland.
“We took down a bunch of walls in here and I saved the wood from the framing to use on the bar,” Kim says.
Beyond the space upgrade and food offerings, not much is changing about the main things customers love about Random Tap, although they anticipate the hours may shift as the kitchen comes online.
More Restaurant Openings
Piecewise Coffee has opened in Cayce at 2001 State St. The small cafe, owned by Stan and Lindsey Scoma, has been highly anticipated as part of the move to reinvigorate the lower portion of State Street in the burgeoning Cayce Arts District.
“The outpouring of support and corresponding business from the community has been astounding,” Stan says. “We are so grateful to be a part of what Cayce is doing to revitalize this area and are looking forward to what continues to blossom here. Seeing people gather, connect, study and just do life has been so rewarding. We are looking forward to making more memories and enjoying much, much more coffee together.”
After some construction delays, Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles opened its second location on July 9. The new spot is at 1260 A-8 Bower Pkwy., next to the Columbiana Grande Theater, in the former location of Hu-Hot Mongolian Grill.
The soul food restaurant is well-known in Columbia for its chicken and waffles, celebrity politician sightings and affable chef and owner Kiki Cyrus. Cyrus has appeared on the Rachael Ray Show and was a South Carolina Chef Ambassador in 2018.
The Bower Parkway location offers a few new amenities, namely a party room that can be rented out, plus outdoor seating.
Doughnuts Roll Out for Delivery
If you find yourself needing doughnuts but can’t make it to one of Krispy Kreme’s four locations in the Midlands, you’ll be happy to know that the doughnut chain will now be offering delivery of a dozen, or however many dozens you want. According to the FAQs on the Krispy Kreme site, they aim to deliver within a five mile radius of each shop. Enter your zip code at krispykreme.com and see if you’re in the glaze zone.
Only doughnuts and select prepackaged drinks (milk, water and apple juice) can be ordered for delivery. The purchase minimum is $7.99 to qualify, but considering that a dozen Original Glazed is $9.39, that should be easy to meet.
Delivery fees are start at $4.99 (tip not included, but it can be added online) and delivery times can be scheduled in advance.
Tug Baker contributed to this story.