Longtime Vista dining favorite Gervais & Vine is under new ownership. As of Oct. 1, three longtime veterans of the Columbia food scene — Laurel Jeffries, Jackson Hinkle and Jason Wilcox — have banded together to take over the tapas restaurant and wine bar from previous owner Roberta Prioleau, and they have a lot of new ideas. But don’t worry — they don’t want to change everything,

“We’re going to keep the things that have made this place great in the past,” Jeffries says.

The three owners have known one another for more than two decades, they say, and have been looking for a restaurant to purchase and collaborate on for several years. A few menu changes will be made courtesy of chefs Hinkle and Wilcox, whose collective resume includes such highlights as past favorites Mangia Mangia and Meritage, as well as Cellar on Greene and Blue Marlin.

“I worked with Mike Davis at Terra in 2006 and I think that opening was one of the popping off moments for Columbia’s restaurant scene getting better,” Hinkle observes. “If you can’t hang at that level, you aren’t going to do very well.”

Jeffries thinks that Columbia needs more restaurants that excite its residents.

“People in Columbia have more refined palates than they are given credit for,” she says. “They enjoy good food and wine, and like to have a nice evening out — that’s exciting.”

Gervais & Vine has retained much of its staff during the transition in ownership, but the restaurant has made some technical updates, such as changing the website to gervaisandvine.com, and getting on Resy for easy online reservations. Upcoming new projects include wine dinners, catering and more recurring events.

The hours at Gervais & Vine (620 Gervais St.) are 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Sunday.

New Soul Food in the Northeast

New life is being brought to the former Famous Toastery building at 119 Sparkleberry Lane in the form of Alleana’s Kitchen, which specializes in sticky wings and Southern soul food. The new restaurant was slated to open on Tuesday, Dec. 10 as of Free Times’ Dec. 10 press deadline.

This operation, run by Tonya and Tim Wright, is their follow-up to Lake Carolina’s Two Mothers, which they shuttered about a year ago.

“We had a baby and decided to take some time and get out of the restaurant business for a while,” Tim explains.

The restaurant is named after that very baby, whose likeness appears in the logo.

While sticky wings (fried and then tossed in a sweet and mild sauce) are their signature dish, Tim says the new venture will be a traditional meat and sides type of place.

“It’s ole Southern big mama’s cooking,” he laughs.

Expect to find fried flounder, shrimp and grits, turkey wings, smothered pork chops, collards and the like on their menu.

Their hours will be Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with breakfast served on the weekends.

West Columbia Carolina Cafe Closes

The West Columbia outpost of the popular Carolina Cafe (located in Westland Shopping Center at 2250 Sunset Blvd.) has ceased operation as of Monday, Dec. 2. Cafe owners Lauren and Max Schlueter say the space will become another restaurant under new management soon. The location opened in 2014.

Don’t worry about the remaining downtown location, a favorite among University of South Carolina students and staff. In a Cola Daily story, the owners assured that it isn’t going anywhere, but will soon undergo some changes — including upgrades to the space and the menu offerings. The original Carolina Cafe is at 925 Sumter St., in the first level of the Cornell Arms apartment building.