Lula Drake, the classy little wine bar on Columbia’s Main Street, is shaking up its menu and going back to the roots of what the space was intended to be.
“My idea was to bring the bistro mentality back to Columbia, where you don’t have to eat a full meal, you can eat from several small plates,” says Executive Chef Rosalind Graverson.
She estimates that about 80 percent of the menu is changing to bring more European and Spanish influences. But popular favorites like the Iberico ham, cheese and charcuterie boards and the Wednesday-special pasta and grilled cheese, will remain.
The newbies to the menu will be accessible to more diets — gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan, for instance — and will feature things like skewered olives and more chorizo, plus a larger pastry and dessert section. Everything added to the menu was specially engineered to pair with the wines and beers from a taste perspective, with recommendations listed for those who prefer a sommelier’s experience. The specials list, instead of lasting just one day, will last all week to give customers more of a chance to snag a taste. These menu changes took place on Aug. 13.
Lula Drake is at 1635 Main St.
El Jimador Expands Reach Beyond Lexington
The popular Mexican eatery El Jimador has expanded into Northeast Columbia, opening a new location the former Miyo’s space at 715 Fashion Dr.
The chain is growing slowly but steadily with two locations in Lexington, one in Clemson, and one in Anderson. Plans for a Cayce location are also underway. See the full menu at eljimadorrestaurante.com.