There’s more to Jim Casey’s Fireworks on Rosewood than meets the eye, and John Casey, the grandson of Jim, and local businessman Richard Starkey are hoping to grow it even more by starting a farmers market-style event on Thursday evenings. Starkey and Casey are working to create an open-air market that will showcase local vendors.
Besides fireworks, the structure at 3824 Rosewood Dr. contains a green nursery, an art gallery and a snow cone shop, plus space for a restaurant (recently occupied by a short-lived Peruvian operation) and lots of parking.
Starkey and Casey envision a simple, year-round market with about 12 vendors and a band that will start later in the evening, with the market itself running from 5 to 8 p.m. to catch both commuters and local Rosewoodians.
“We’re looking to create a market with one of every type of vendor, to give this little area of Rosewood something to do,” says Starkey. “It’s about taking these resources, space and opportunities and turning it into something people will want to come out to.”
The first Casey’s Open-Air Market is planned for June 20.
West Columbia Strip Mall to Get Fancy Pizza
Since the Fat Boy’s in West Columbia left Woodberry Plaza, there’s been little reason to go there, outside of the Big Lots. But as of mid-July, the anticipated opening date for Bricks and Stones Pizza Company, that may change.
West Columbia resident Bob Close is opening the casual yet upscale pizza shop with his family after a long career in car sales.
Close trumpets the fact that he went to Staten Island to learn from five-time world champion pizza makers.
“We didn’t go the Italian restaurant way, we want to be known for pizza,” Close explains. “For a lot of places, pizza is a back-burner thing but we want to make it the forefront of what we do.”
Indeed, the shop will have the oven literally front and center, visible from the dining room.
“The oven is very unique with a rotating stone deck that gives us consistencies unlike traditional wood-fired ovens that have hot spots,” Close says.
In addition to 15 signatures styles of pizza, and a build-your-own option, Bricks and Stones will serve calzones, plus regional craft beers and wine options. They’ll have dine-in, carryout, and even delivery options when it opens in mid-July at 3230 Augusta Road in West Columbia.