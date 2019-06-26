The neon green trailer is a common site at local farmers markets, but Lil Duck Kombucha has finally made a brick and mortar nest for itself at 1004 12th St. in Cayce. Owners Debey and William Hancock were originally eyeing the redevelopment on State Street but decided that the time to go for it was now.
The kombuchery will open for now from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but Debey acknowledges that the hours may change as they see when come by. They have six main flavors available plus a flavor of the month (rosewater fizz is the current one). On Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m., they will have kombucha tastings with a small presentation on different topics relating to what kombucha is, what benefits it can provide, and overall wellness.
“We believe the body has the ability to heal itself if we give it the right tools,” says Hancock.
People who bring in their own containers do receive a discount on their kombucha purchase. Lil Duck’s farmers market appearance schedule is available online at lilduckkombucha.com.
Former Catholic School Site Gets Bad Daddy’s
Bad Daddy’s, the Charlotte-based fanciful burger chain, will be the first to open at Cardinal Crossing in October. The fast-moving construction site on Forest Drive was once home to the old Cardinal Newman School but will soon house residential apartments and a mix of retail and commercial properties.
Bad Daddy’s has 35 locations in six states; the nearest South Carolina spot is in Greenville. The upscale burger bar gives off a bro-y vibe with its item names, such as the Bad Ass Burger, Bad Ass Margarita and Giant Chopped Salads. The sheer number of toppings are enough to make it easy to never eat the same burger, and there are ample non-burger offerings (appetizers, milkshakes, desserts) and an array of wines, cocktails and local beers to boot.