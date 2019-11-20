Transmission Arcade, the soon-to-open arcade bar that will be located at 1712 Main St., announced on Nov. 14 via social media that Smokey Loggins will run the full-time kitchen.

The local mobile food favorite is known for its smoked wings, which it began serving as an every-other-Tuesday special at Bar None. Smokey Loggins co-owner Josh Bumgarner tells Free Times those Five Points wing nights will continue.

“We are still going to do the Smoked Wings at Bar None every other Tuesday until the wheels fall off or we all think it’s not necessary,” he says.

The mobile operation also serves other creations, like biscuits and gravy, al pastor sandwiches, smoked succotash and more.

“Bumgarner is excited about having smoked wings as the signature item and the rest of the menu will reflect new recipes they are developing for this concept,” offers Cam Powell, a co-owner of Transmission Arcade (and a frequent contributor to Free Times’ music and arts coverage).

An opening date for Transmission has yet to be announced, but Powell says it all depends on licensing and construction. He and his partners hope to be in business by early next year.