As reported in Free Times earlier this year, Publix is opening its first GreenWise Market in the Midlands — one mile down the road from an existing Publix at 5336 Sunset Blvd., Suite A, in Lexington. The grand opening Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 7 a.m.

“Our GreenWise Market is different from a traditional Publix store in that it is a specialty, natural and organic store with high-quality natural and organic products at the center of what we offer,” says Kim Reynolds, media and communications manager for Publix in South Carolina. “Further, it features in-house prepared meals and grab-and-go options made from organic and antibiotic-free ingredients. The store is also a smaller footprint than a traditional Publix and is designed to be a gathering place to include a beverage bar featuring wine and local beer.”

The space was originally slated to be a Fresh Market before the company pulled out of the space. This will be the second GreenWise Market in South Carolina, with the first located in Mount Pleasant.

Lettuce Eat Safely

E. coli concerns are once again plaguing the nation, and the Centers for Disease Control is advising the public to throw away and not consume any romaine lettuce grown in the Salinas, California, growing region, as of Nov. 26. This includes whole heads of romaine, organic romaine, hearts of romaine, romaine in salad wraps, and packages of pre-cut lettuce and salad mixes containing romaine, including baby romaine, spring mix and Caesar salad.

Any lettuce not marked with a growing region should also be discarded. Hydroponically and greenhouse grown romaine, which is voluntarily labeled as “indoor grown,” from any region does not appear to be related to the current outbreak.

“DHEC hasn’t received a report of a South Carolina resident impacted by E. coli infections associated with the current investigation involving lettuce from Salinas,” says Laura Renwick of the state Department of Environmental and Health Control.

The closest reported case is in Virginia. A total of 67 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 have been reported in 19 states. No fatalities have been reported at this time.

Anyone who thinks they may have E. coli should contact their health care provider immediately if they exhibit the following symptoms: diarrhea that lasts for more than three days or is accompanied by a fever higher than 102 degrees; bloody stool; or vomiting so severe you can’t keep liquids down and you pass very little urine.