Keeping up with corporate entities isn’t always easy for small businesses, but technology can level the playing field a little. At least that’s what Bryan Tayara of Rosewood Market believes.

“You have to embrace technology, it’s the only way to stay business and and move forward,” he says.

That’s why Rosewood Market is now offering online ordering, a seemingly big move for a small business. For now, the natural grocery store and in-house cafe will offer the service only through its restaurant end, but plans to expand into grocery pickup.

The whole Rosewood Market menu is online and is available for delivery through Doordash.

“We are going through a trial period now,” Tayara explains . “We want to start slowly and build our way up, growing organically.”

Puns aside, Tayara is optimistic about the changes that this will bring.

“We do want to see our customers in person, but if people don’t have the time to shop here … they won’t,” he says. “I definitely felt like I had to make this move since the bigger grocery stores have it where you can at least come pick up your groceries.”

As for having to figure out the technology, Tayara isn’t worried.

“The fun thing about implementing technology like this is you only have to figure it out once,” he quips.

Check out what’s available for online pickup at rosewoodmarket.com. All first-time orders receive 10 percent off.