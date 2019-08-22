Changes are afoot at the Flying Saucer Draugh Emporium regarding the menu. It got shortened — a lot. There are now seven appetizers, one salad, five sandwiches, a German plate and a bratzel on the abbreviated one-page menu, as opposed to the multitude of previous offerings.
And if you want food, don’t wait around for a server to come to your table. The Columbia outpost of the beer bar chain no longer has table service for food orders. They must be placed at the bar. Signs on the tables indicate this change. They will, however, still bring you the food, as well as beers and drinks.
“It’s similar to what other bars and breweries around here are doing,” says Nicholas Scofield, a key manager at the Columbia Flying Saucer. “You see what’s good and what’s bad and you’ve got to tighten up and make it a bit more streamlined and efficient, especially financially.”
Scofield adds that the bar has reduced the prices of the beers overall, and the former servers have been made into bartenders so people will still see their favorite servers in new roles.
Scofield admits there has been some resistance to these changes from regular customers.
“We haven’t seen a lot of backlash from the service changes," he says, "but we’ve had to do a bit of tweaking to the menu to keep making people smile."