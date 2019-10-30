The Brookland development at State and Meeting Streets went from pit to pretty full very quickly, and now that construction on the residential part is coming to a close, the retail and restaurant tenants are beginning to move in. The first was Black Rooster, which has been open since late summer. And now comes the news that a franchised location of NYC Bagel & Sandwich Shop will face State Street, across from Terra.

The chain’s next-closest location in Clemson is owned by a different franchisee than the one coming to Columbia. There are about 18 other locations that are already open or coming soon along the Eastern Seaboard. The bagel shops features more than a dozen types of bagels, including the Instagrammable and strange-looking rainbow bagels, plus egg sandwiches, hot cereals, and a wide variety of lunch sandwiches. An opening date has not been announced. There is still commercial space available for future tenants in the Brookland development, so expect more announcements in the future.

Nail Your Cupcake Decorating Dreams

Ever dreamed of being on Cupcake Wars but without the pressure of being on TV or being a professional baker? Jolene Bailey of Buttercream Dreams in West Columbia is providing just such an outlet for baked goods lovers with her Nailed It! classes for kids and adults.

The classes, which are separated into different age groups (6-9, 10-12, 13-17, and adults) feature four rounds of decorating sessions, where Bailey provides the cupcakes, icing and tools that she uses to create her novelty cupcakes.

“I let everyone see the original cupcake that I made and they have 15 minutes to match the design with no instructions,” Bailey explains. “The kids love it, it’s hilarious, they get so involved and giggly.”

After each round, Bailey chooses a winner for that design, which ranges from cupcakes decorated to look like puppies to popcorn buckets, and at the conclusion of the class, every participant gets to take their creations home. Currently, an adult cake class is scheduled for Nov. 2, and she plans to schedule more for each age group in the coming months. Additionally, private parties can be scheduled by calling 803-708-4485. The classes are $20 for the cupcake classes and $30 for the adult cake decorating challenges, with all materials provided. Buttercream Dreams is located at 1230 C Ave.

Go Nuts, Go to Florence

Going nuts to get out of Columbia for a day? The South Carolina Pecan Festival draws more than 50,000 attendees to Florence to celebrate the little nut with a big controversy over its pronunciation. The festival on Saturday, Nov. 2, is free to attend. The daylong event features 5K and 10K runs, a half-marathon, an antique car and tractor show, a pecan cook-off, eight stages with live entertainment, a kids’ fun zone, and a lot more. More than 250 vendors will be on-site, and of course there’ll be plenty of pecan-themed treats. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 324 W. Evans St. in Florence. Find more info at florencedowntown.com/downtown-events/pecan-festival.