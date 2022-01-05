Chef of Lexington's Roy's Grille selected as a 2022 South Carolina Chef Ambassador

A Lexington chef known for slinging Southern fare from a gas station kitchen was chosen as a 2022 South Carolina Chef Ambassador.

Chef Chris Williams of Roy’s Grille was one of three chefs was announced along with John Ondo of Kiawah Island and Haydn Shaak of Travelers Rest during a news conference from Gov. Henry McMaster on Jan. 5.

The three chefs are appointed to the yearlong position in a program meant to promote the state's culinary reputation at various events around South Carolina.

Williams can be found in the kitchen of Roy’s Grille, a popular spot inside of an Exxon gas station in Lexington, cooking up everything from fish and grits to his famous barbecue — offering five homemade sauces.

Duane Parrish, director of the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, called the gas station, “one of Lexington’s best kept secrets."

The chef also owns a catering company, William Christopher’s.

Williams grew up in Olar, a small town in Bamberg County where he started his culinary career in the kitchen as a kid cooking with his parents.

He has worked as a chef for more than two decades and he has worked at his spot in Lexington for seven years.

“It’s a big honor, I didn’t really understand the magnitude of it until I was in it and started looking up the history of it, the importance of it, you know, the necessity of it and it’s just an honor to be class of '22,” Williams said.

The Chef Ambassador program was created by the S.C. Department of Agriculture and the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism in 2014 to help promote the state’s culinary scene. Typically, the program chooses three to five chefs from across the state each year.

Selected chefs represent South Carolina at different events. In the past, that has included the Charleston Wine and Food Festival and the Greenville food festival Euphoria.

Chefs chosen as the 2020 ambassadors for the program were invited to stay on until the end of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, making this the first time in two years that a Midlands chef has been chosen.

Jessica Shillato, owner and chef of Spotted Salamander in Columbia, was chosen in 2019, and Kitwanda “Kiki” Cyrus of Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles in Columbia was an ambassador in 2018.

“We’re proud to have these three great chefs represent our state,” McMaster said, highlighting the role that the ambassadors play in the promotion of tourism and agriculture in the state.