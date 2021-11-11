Chef of downtown Columbia’s Hampton Street Vineyard departs for Chapin restaurant group

The chef of American brasserie Hampton Street Vineyard in downtown Columbia left late last month.

Christopher Holme had been the first chef for the revamped restaurant that opened in August 2020 and left to spend more time with his family, who live in Chapin. The restaurant is a long time stalwart in Columbia’s upscale dining scene, though it has undergone recent changes.

The wine-focused restaurant was purchased in June 2020 and re-opened to a strong reception by a new ownership group later that year.

“My time at Hampton Street was wonderful, I love (the owners) and the crew there. It was tough for me to make a change,” Holme explained, whose last day was Oct. 27. “I had to make a choice, do I want to move to downtown Columbia or find something closer to home for me?”

Holme has now joined Chapin’s Happy Fork restaurant group, which owns spots including Chophouse of Chapin, Chapin Sports Bar and BaKon. He said his main focus is at the Chophouse of Chapin.

The restaurant has hired a new head chef, but Hampton Street co-owner Chelsea Carrier declined to publicly the new leader in its kitchen.

The new chef has yet to start but will continue the restaurant’s focus on French fare with American and South Carolina ingredients, she indicated.

Hampton's kitchen is being ran by its chefs Nia Gaillard and Dom Briggs, who worked under Holmes, Carrier said. Those two also participated in the interview process for the new chefs.

“We’re not looking to rebuild the wheel, we’re looking to just add on to that. We don’t want the community to think we’re changing again,” she said.

Co-owners Carrier, Jonathan Lopez and Hernan Martinez spearheaded a modernization of the longtime special occasion restaurant. Hampton Street had been run by its previous owner since 1995, before the new group purchased it last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group hired Holme as its opening day chef and he curated a menu that included high-end options like Duck A L’Orange and Steak Au Poivre, but also offered lower priced options like a burger served on a croissant roll — topped off with a tiny French flag.

“I have to be honest, we were super bummed when we heard. But along with that it gives opportunity for growth,” Carrier said.