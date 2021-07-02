Check out these Columbia restaurants that opened or retooled during the pandemic

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: COVID-19 hit restaurants hard.
Despite the hardships that came with government-enforced dining room closures, adapting to a suddenly to-go-reliant landscape, and navigating the still winding road to an eventual new normal, some entrepreneurial Columbians took the plunge, and opened new spots during the pandemic.
Some others reimagined existing restaurants, updating what they bring to the Midlands' dining table.
For those of you beginning to get comfortable getting back out here, Free Times presents this guide to the restaurants you may not know have opened while you’ve been eating most of your meals at home.
Of course, many of you have undoubtedly begun eating out already. Numerous restaurant owners detailed to Free Times that the first months out of restrictions, and since vaccinations have risen, were among the busiest they’ve ever had. But, if you’re anything like me, many of the spots you’ve gone to are likely old favorites and reliable standbys. We hope this list helps you begin to explore new options in your tentative (or not so tentative) forays back into restaurants.
There were several eateries that opened or recast themselves during the pandemic not included on this list, most of which you can read at free-times.com. To list a few: Ratio, chef-owner Javier Uriarte’s ambitious Peruvia tapas restaurant in Northeast Columbia, as well as more casual and less pricey options like Granby Grill, Railroad BBQ, Boca Grande Burritos, The Toasty Hot Spot, and Family Fresh Mex.
Favorites Reborn
Hampton Street Vineyard. 1207 Hampton St. hamptonstreetvineyard.com.
Two exciting changes came with the reimagination of a pair of perennial upscale restaurants.
The trio of Hernan Martinez, Chelsea Carrier and Jonathan Lopez bought Hampton Street Vineyard from Leigh Talmadge in 2020. Talmadge opened the Main Street District restaurant in 1995 and developed it into a strong special occasion spot with one of the best wine lists in town.
The new ownership group tweaked the restaurant’s established identity, without straying too far from it. The food, helmed by former Charleston chef Christopher Holme, now takes on an American brasserie focus with clear French influences (cheeky and genuine) with items like duck a l’orange and a burger served on a croissant roll.
The new owners kept the wine as the emphasis, with a list that ranges from accessible to high-end. They pair those pours with a strong bar program that churns out some dependable cocktails.
The new team has stressed that they want the restaurant to be seen as an any occasion spot, whether special or common. While the bulk of the prices might suggest special occasion fare, the welcoming atmosphere and the presence of some approachably priced items — the aforementioned croissant burger, the not-intimidating lunch menu — follow through on that intent.
Di Vino Rosso, 807 Gervais St. divinorossosc.com.
Speaking of an upscale joint trying to become more accessible.
In December 2020, the popular Ristorante Divino was reopened under a new name, Di Vino Rosso, in a new location in the Vista.
The push to change the restaurant’s big night out reputation mostly manifests itself in the by-the-glass wine offerings, which are priced from $9 to $17.
The food menu has changed too, behind chefs Nick Rodriguez and Mike Deevey. Before, the restaurant had a Northern Italian focus, but the two have taken a more broad Italian approach, keeping the eatery’s patented upscale touch. The menu features hand rolled gnocchi, bolognese, pork osso buco and more familiar options. The entree-sized items all exceed $20, but many of the smaller plates slide below that mark.
On the other hand, if you’re looking for a true event meal, the restaurant does mystery prix fixe menus with wine pairings on the third Tuesday of every month.
New and Sudsy
Savage Craft Ale Works. 430 Center St. West Columbia. savagecraftaleworks.com.
Any brewery opening in the area is certain to make waves. Steel Hands, River Rat and others are among the area’s most popular hangouts.
So when a brewery opens in a snazzy new space with three different levels and different menus on each, residents are going to take notice in a big way. That’s what happened when Savage Craft Ale Works opened at the start of the year, when it drew large crowds despite limited initial beer offerings.
That tight beverage menu has expanded since, with more brews and a relatively expansive full bar program. The brewery has settled into its location nicely, with regular events and plenty of indoor and outdoor seating.
The food menu follows the brewery trend of refined bar food. There’s a burger that utilizes brisket in lieu of the more common chuck beef, a duck confit dagwood sandwich and, for brunch, lobster benedict, along with plenty of other options. If you’re looking for a beer and a meal made to match it, few places can rival Savage’s bevvy of offerings.
More Casual
andCHICKEN. 494 Town Center Place, Suite 1. andchicken.co.
Many know Elizabeth Darko from her work at Asanka Kitchen, a counter-service African restaurant. During the pandemic, she and her husband, Samuel, opened this (surprise) chicken-focused restaurant.
It’s a concept with big aspirations, as the two hope to franchise it. The approachable prices and options, and trendy logo, line up with this ambition, as does its location, nestled among the chains at the Village at Sandhills.
But the food it offers is still high quality.
The menu has standbys like chicken noodle soup, chicken and waffles and rotisserie-style chicken. There are inklings of Asanka’s vibe, too, with options like hot sauces with strong ginger and spice, and delightfully chewy gizzards that are served in a blend of pineapple, onion, ginger and garlic. The tomato stew is a particular highlight, with its sharp tomato sweetness.
Favorites Revisited
Bourbon. 1214 Main St. bourboncolumbia.com.
There are few who know of Columbia’s food scene, even marginally, who aren’t familiar with Lula Drake Wine Parlour and Bourbon. Both are among the city’s most celebrated spots, with the latter in particular garnering regional recognition for its bar program. But the pandemic brought hefty changes to both.
In Bourbon’s case, the change came with a recent expansion into the former Main Street location of Blue Flour Cafe. That opened in May as a more low-key place to sip on a craft cocktail, bringing a different vibe than the bustling original Bourbon location and expanding the often packed spot’s capacity.
The new space’s aesthetic fits with owner Kristian Niemi’s desire for it to feel like a whiskey lounge, with dark navy walls and leisurely seating.
To further cement its cocktail lounge persona, the expansion doesn’t offer the restaurant's full menu. It serves a selection of small plates in line with the restaurant’s Cajun-Creole/Southern food. A recent tapas selection featured a pimento cheese plate and fried green tomatoes, among other options. It’s nothing that could constitute a whole meal on its own but it makes for a fun time when you pair it with cocktails.
Lula Drake Wine Parlour. 1635 Main St. luladrake.com.
In Lula’s case, it remains to be seen how it emerges. A planned June reopening was not met, but a social media post late in the month suggested that it would open its doors very soon. What we do know, though, is what owner Tim Gardner told Free Times when interviewed about its reopening.
Former head chef Ros Graverson had initially planned to return, but is now passing and staying with the craft beer gurus at Craft and Draft. That means there’s going to be a new kitchen team in place at the popular bar. While Gardner said he wants to keep things relatively the same — charcuterie and pastas — there’s undoubtedly going to be shifts with whoever fills the spot. It remains to be seen who that will be.
Gardner said the wine program is keeping its exploration-based ethos but will now focus on wine-by-the-glass offerings, instead of bottles. The positive spin is that it’s more accessible for customers to try more options. The negative side is that the wine bottle program is scaled back. It’s in part a necessity due to the pandemic’s effect on the business and a subsequent wine cellar liquidation sale.