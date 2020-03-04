Cheap(er) bites at four not so cheap restaurants

Many of Columbia’s most talked-about restaurants — and restaurant experiences — don’t come cheap, with dinner entrees often at or above $20. To help out those not looking to spend so much, Free Times went searching for good eats at a handful of these spots for $15 or less. This list is meat-centric — a function of the options available at the restaurants we went to — so apologies to our vegetarian and vegan readers.

Halls Chophouse

Allen Brothers Steak Hot Dog

Cost: $8 for one; $13 for two

If you’ve been scared of high-brow steakhouse Halls Chophouse’s premium prices — the cheapest steak is $41 — then head there for lunch and its hot dog, which comes paired with narrow, crunchy french fries tossed in Parmesan.

Sourced from prime-grade steak distributor Allen Brothers, the hot dogs are large, reminding me of a cross between a brat and a hot dog, and are some of the most filling hot dogs I’ve had. I went in quite hungry, expecting to consume two, only to call it quits two bites into the second dog.

The dogs are also quite good — juicy, meaty and each bite snaps.

In typical Columbia hot dog fashion, the dog comes with a host of toppings, though Halls makes it a build-your-own kind of thing. Little dishes of ketchup, mustard, meaty chili, mayonnaise, slaw and relish accompany the dog and the diner is left to sprinkle and spread as much or as little of each as they want.

Bourbon

Burger, beer and bourbon special

Cost: $10 (available Monday to Friday, 4 to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m.)

I often convince my partner that we should grab a drink and share a dish when we go out. It’ll be a nice treat, and if we share the cost, it won’t make us regret the decision. It’s a nice argument that doesn’t play out well in reality. Drinks and bites at a nice spot can, even when you try to be minimal, still hit a strapped wallet hard.

Bourbon’s $10 happy hour burger deal alleviates this issue. It pairs a moderately sized burger with a beer of your choice and a shot of Bulleit. The burger is moderately sized, its patty made up of chuck-brisket-short rib and served with classic toppings — lettuce, tomato and onion — on a brioche bun. It’s a beefy burger that pairs nicely with a beer and the shot.

It’s one of the best deals in town.

Hendrix

Pork Belly Cuban

Cost: $13

Situated on Hendrix’s tapas menu is a pork belly cuban, the classic sandwich that pairs ham, swiss cheese, pickles and mustard. It’s a mix of fatty savoriness that is brought to life with the acidity of pickles and the intensity of mustard.

Hendrix’s Cuban is actually two, small versions of the sandwich. The variation builds off this by using crispy pork belly in lieu of the ham, a crunchy-fatty-juicy spin on the typical meat inclusion. The sandwiches are finished off with an agave Dijon mustard, cabbage slaw and housemade pickles, and served on ciabatta bread.

It’s not the most filling meal on this list, the two sandwiches should give you just enough sustenance to get on with your night.

Black Rooster

Royale with Cheese

Cost: $14

This is the second burger on this list and also comes from a Kristian Niemi-owned establishment. While some may balk at a $14 burger, it’s the cheapest entree at Black Rooster and a fulfilling bite.

A French onion-style burger, it’s a unique delight compared to other Columbia options. Two four-ounce chuck and brisket patties are adorned with melted Gruyere cheese, caramelized onions, a demi glace aioli and pickles. All that is served between a buttered, toasted bun, with beef fat fries on the side.

Each bite of the burger is packed with flavor, with everything melding together well. The two patties keep the beef in the forefront, while the cheese and onions accent the savoriness. The pickles give way with crunchy little pops that balance the sandwich out nicely.