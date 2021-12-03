Charleston Poogan's opening restaurant in Forest Acres

Poogan’s Hospitality Group, owners of the famed Poogan's Porch restaurant, is opening an outpost of its Southern restaurant in the Columbia area.

Poogan’s Southern Kitchen will be the group’s first outside of the Charleston area and will be at the Cardinal Crossing development in Forest Acres. Real estate group Colliers South Carolina represented the landlord and announced the forthcoming restaurant Dec. 3.

The restaurant is slated to open in late spring 2022. Owned by Charleston-based Poogan’s Hospitality Group, the company plans to hire 100 positions to staff it.

“As somebody who was born and raised in the Lowcountry, it brings me great pride to expand into our sister market, Columbia,” said Brad Ball, president of Poogan’s Hospitality Group, in the release. “The Forest Acres community has already been incredibly supportive, and we are excited to bring our brand of Southern hospitality to the area.”

The Forest Acres location near Columbia will spread across 6,600 square feet, with indoor dining, bar seating and a 1,000-square-foot outdoor, pet-friendly dining area. The restaurant will offer a full bar and seat 136 people inside and 60 people outside.

The restaurant is a Southern eatery, offering biscuits, fried chicken and shrimp and grits, among other options. Other restaurants from the company include brunch and a beverage program that offers wine and local craft beer.

“Poogan’s friendly hospitality, delicious food and comfortable atmosphere will be a fantastic addition to Cardinal Crossing and a real asset to Forest Acres,” said Rox Pollard, Collier's Columbia vice president and director of retail services team.

Poogan’s has operated in the Lowcountry for over four decades. It opened Poogan’s Porch in 1976 and has grown quickly since the 2010s. Poogan’s Smokehouse opened in 2015 and Poogan’s Courtyard in 2019, both in Charleston. Poogan’s opened its first Southern Kitchen in Summerville in 2020.

It’s the second Charleston-based hospitality brand to announce a move to the Columbia area in the last month.

Prohibition, a cocktail bar based in Charleston, announced it will open in Columbia’s Main Street next year at the former Main Street Public House space.

Poogan’s lands at The Beach Company’s Cardinal Crossing development. It will join other spots like Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, Lowes Foods and others. The Beach Company also developed the Canalside Development in Columbia’s downtown.