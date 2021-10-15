Cayce's Steel Hands Brewing plans $4M Greensboro expansion

CAYCE — Steel Hands Brewing is expanding to Greensboro, North Carolina, with a $4 million investment in a 28,000-square foot site featuring a taproom and brewhouse.
This is the first expansion for the Cayce-based company that opened in 2018 as the largest production brewery in the Midlands. Steel Hands held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 15 at the Greensboro site, located near the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
The new location will feature a 20-barrel production brewhouse with a yearly capacity of 12,000 barrels, a stage for live music and a sunken beer garden.
Steel Hands is known for its immediate canning operation upon its opening and has become a popular go-to in the Cayce area for events and concerns. Like the current location, the Greensboro facility will also have a space for outdoor gatherings.
Construction has begun at the Greensboro site — 1918 and 1920 West Gate City Blvd — and an opening date will be announced soon, according to a release.
The Greensboro brewery will produce craft beers kegged and canned for taproom sales and distribution in North Carolina, plus established craft beer brands from the Cayce production facility. Steel Hands' current flagship beers include a relatively new Juicy-Hazy IPA, Tropical IPA and a Coffee Lager, among others.
Steel Hands expansion makes it the first brewery from the Columbia area to open a second location outside of the immediate area. Hunter-Gatherer Brewery and Ale House, the city's oldest craft beer brand, has two locations in the city.
“Steel Hands Brewing’s latest venture into North Carolina is an exciting one, and we’re thrilled craft beer drinkers will be able to enjoy our hand forged ales and lagers in the rest of the Carolinas," said Ashley Lambert, Steel Hands' marketing director, in a statement.