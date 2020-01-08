History is about to get a lot more delicious on the west side of the river. The Cayce Historical Museum is shaking up its exhibitions and it’s beginning with a popular theme from the previous ‘20s: booze and Prohibition.

Opening in late January, the Alcohol in Cayce exhibit will look at the alcohol trends of the area historically from the 18th through the 21st century.

“We have artifacts from Native Americans, ginger bottles from the Civil War and dispensary bottles that were a major part of the state into the 1920s, when Prohibition began,” says museum employee and food historian Andy Thomas. “There were shootouts and burning of stills, even in Cayce.”

The topic was selected because of its unusual subject matter, Thomas explains.

“We are telling the history of alcohol and the human condition,” he says.

The history of distilling and brewing alcohol in Cayce extends into the current day, with Southern Essence Distilling, located on Frink Street, one of the few distilleries in the Midlands, and the nearby Steel Hands Brewing, the only brewery in Cayce and the largest in the area.

The exhibit kicks off a new trend for the museum, which will begin rotating exhibits every three to four months. Their next exhibit, which is scheduled to open on Feb. 22, looks at the way people in the 18th and 19th centuries preserved their food before refrigeration was invented, which involved smoking those foods in smokehouse structures.

“It’s outside of the box but that’s the way people lived back then,” Thomas offers.

Two central parts of this exhibit are a smokehouse from the 18th century that was moved onto the Cayce museum property in the 1990s. The other is an antique fire truck, which Thomas says the museum is especially proud to showcase.

The Cayce Historical Museum is located at 1800 12th St. Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for senior citizens, $1 for children and free for all on Sundays. Museum hours are 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Bubba’s Biscuit adds dinner

Bubba’s Biscuit, a new popular breakfast and lunch destination in Olympia Mills, is interested in seeing if people also want biscuits for dinner. The restaurant will begin serving later on Thursday, Jan. 9, and will also do dinner on Fridays and Saturdays as well. Dinner hours those days run from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Their first weekend of dinner biscuits will showcase brisket on a jalapeno biscuit with roasted red pepper aioli and bacon jam, a potato biscuit with roasted chicken and gravy with peas and carrots, and a Nashville hot chicken biscuit. Bubba’s will serve craft beer, wine and mimosas at dinner, as well.

Bubba’s Biscuit is located at 612 Whaley St., Suite C. Plans for a Lexington location are underway.