Carryout side recommendations for this COVID-adjustied Thanksgiving holiday

Thanksgiving arrives at an odd time this year. COVID-19 cases are once more spiking nationwide — including South Carolina, where daily tallies of new cases are again trending in the thousands.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending caution when it comes to family gatherings — emphasizing social distancing, mask-wearing and reminding us that outdoors is safer than indoors.

Heeding these guidelines will make the traditional daylong Thanksgiving cook difficult.

With that in mind, four of Free Times’ regular food writers are here to recommend a favorite side and a great place to pick it up in the Columbia area. Come bearing one of these treats, and you’re sure to be a hit at any backyard potluck. JORDAN LAWRENCE

Brussels Sprouts from Spotted Salamander

(1531 Richland St., spottedsalamandercatering.com)

Growing up, brussels sprouts were that cruciferous vegetable parents practically blackmailed children to eat. “You eat every last leaf or no Ninja Turtles for you!” was a popular threat in my household. I would hold my nose to keep at bay the pungent smell and bitter flavor (a byproduct of high levels of mustard oil packed glucosinolates).

But then you reach a certain age and all of a sudden your taste buds have mellowed. You discover cooking methods that blunt the bitterness and boom — Brussels sprouts are now awesome.

Spotted Salamander deserves a PhD in brussels sprouts preparation because the team there sure know their way around these Belgium buds. Get some more greens on your plate this Thanksgiving by ordering Salamander’s Brussels sprouts sauteed with apples and bacon.

“For these we roast them because we cook so many at one time — it’s easier for large amounts,” explained Jessica Shillato, Spotted Salamander’sexecutive chef and owner. “We make sure they are well seasoned with salt and pepper.”

“To get the very important caramelization in the oven, we sprinkle with just a little sugar,” she added. “Also, can’t go wrong with adding bacon or pancetta to brussels.” MIKE DOJC

Black-Eyed Peas from Lizard’s Thicket

(various locations, lizardsthicket.com)

I never craved black-eyed peas until I tasted the ones from Lizard’s Thicket.

The local meat-and-three chain is one of the Midlands’ essential culinary assets, offering surprisingly really good Southern proteins and sides at 14 area locations (and another in Florence), many of which offer drive-throughs to grab a hearty meal on the go. Most all the options are tasty, but some ascend to higher levels — like the gooey mac and cheese that’s also nestled next to the turkey and dressing in the picture accompanying this article.

But with the black-eyed peas, Lizard’s Thicket turns what I had always considered a forgettable side into an essential scoop with every order. Cooked to a nearly refried bean level of tender moistness, they’re abundantly salty and peppery, with a hint of porky smoke. There’s no need for at-the-table doctoring, as they positively abound with flavor. (Though when the occasional drop of rich turkey gravy finds its way onto that part of the plate, it’s a welcome embellishment.)

If you find yourself in need of carryout food for an outside thanksgiving this COVID-adjusted holiday, the Thickets are open on Thanksgiving Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. JORDAN LAWRENCE

Parker House Rolls from Crust Bakehouse

(2701 Rosewood Dr., crustbakehouse@gmail.com)

Rolls are one of those sides that get lost in the mad scramble for Thanksgiving. They just aren't as memorable as the tray of green bean casserole, the bubbling heaps of mac and cheese, or the buttery mashed potatoes covered in ladles of gravy.

The roll is a quiet hero, though. When you’re at the tail end of your meal, the roll is there to sop up all the turkey drippings and leftover gravy painted across the plate. It’s also there to provide a bit of a palate cleanser, offering warm, buttery bites to offer a reset before you dig in again.

Then there's second dinner, where you just want a bite of turkey with this and that. The roll offers the perfect-sized sandwich to fill those late-evening cravings. It’s all the better when you grab a beautiful, fluffy roll from a bakery like Crust Bakehouse, who provides a beautiful bake that makes the roll actually standout at the dinner table. BACH PHAM

Egg Rolls at Korean O-Bok Restaurant

(1616 Decker Blvd., 803-787-1100)

When I was growing up, there were a few years where my immediate family bounced around between a few different groups of extended family and friends to celebrate Thanksgiving.

My absolute favorite was this one group where everyone brought all the typical sides that you see on regular turkey day spreads, but one woman was originally from Korea, and she would bring this massive platter piled high with eggs rolls. On those Thanksgivings, I would skip right over the mac and cheese or potato salad or anything too filling so that I could go back for as many of those egg rolls as I could stand.

She used a thinner egg roll wrap, so you could have quite a few at a sitting. The closest I’ve found to those particular egg rolls here in Columbia are the ones at O-Bok. They are on the smaller side and use a similarly thin egg roll wrapper, making them perfect little two-bite appetizers.

The cabbage and chicken inside are little comforting bites, and you can get some dipping sauces on the side if that’s how you like it. But what makes them trigger that nostalgia for me is that they are obviously rolled by hand, and they’re fresh, just like the ones I enjoyed all those years ago. TUG BAKER