Canned cocktail trend hits Columbia, though no SC distillers are making them yet

It’s 6 p.m. The work day is over. I pour myself a lime margarita from an aluminum vessel I purchased at a liquor store that’s only a short drive from my home.

It’s strong and hits harder than the average post-work beverage, but, to my surprise, it's also solidly made. It’s a barebones margarita, no other flavors added aside from lime, and it gets the job done. In fact, it might be better than some of the overly sweet versions you can find at bars.

The canned margarita comes by way of Cutwater, a California-based distillery, which is part of a wave of canned cocktails available in Columbia. In South Carolina, there are no distilleries making their own canned cocktails, but that doesn’t mean the trend is small in the city.

Across the last three months, at least three brands — Mississippi's Cathead Distillery and Georgia’s Post Meridiem Spirits and New Realm Distilling — launched new products for distribution in South Carolina and numerous others have been available on store shelves for much longer than that. And at least one local producer is mulling it.

“We have noticed in the industry, maybe last year or so, it's starting to kick up,” said John Sharpe, co-owner of Cayce’s Southern Essence Distilling.

Southern Essence is a decidedly tiny venture compared to the names listed above, yet the draw in catering to the customer base is clear.

John and his wife Venetia said they’re mulling renting canning equipment to can their distillery’s cordials or, more likely, “do whatever the public wants.” Venetia said their experience in the new product types was contained to things like frozen liquor drinks served in pouches.

“It’s kind of neat to have a ... mixed drink or spirit in a can,” John shared.

Indeed, the industry at large has seen much success in the relatively new product. It married well with the hard seltzers that took off as an alternative to beers in recent years, industry experts noted.

Online liquor store Drizly tracks its data through the website BevAlcInsights, and it noted in 2020 that the relatively slim canned cocktail category — known as ready to drink or RTD — made up 1% of the liquor category. The next fiscal quarter that tripled to 3%.

Drizly, in a follow up to that note, detailed that it mirrored hard seltzer and could see similar continued growth into this fall. The website noted various reasons for the canned drinks’ success: there are now a large number of brands and flavors; they appeal to younger drinkers looking for something easy and portable; and they can be marketed to drinkers looking for something healthier than beer and other options.

There’s other evidence as well. In May, CNBC noted that canned cocktails are the fastest growing alcohol type, exploding between 2019 and 2020 with 50 percent growth in the U.S.

The Sharpes, and undoubtedly others, are noting this trend.

However, after a shaky year of business amid COVID-19, the Sharpes are wary of committing too heavily into the trend. Venetia explained they expect to have to get a lawyer’s advice to navigate the state’s legal system for pursuing it.

“We kind of like that idea. The question is will everyone else like the idea,” John said. “It’s one of those things where we don’t want to invest too much money in something that might (not work out).”

In an email, Brook Bristow, executive director of the South Carolina Brewers Guild and a beverage industry lawyer, noted that none of the state's 31 distilleries were currently producing canned cocktails.

He wrote that two factors are likely influencing this: the high costs of canning equipment and the state legal system. Recently, the state passed a new distillery law that effectively brought brewery rules to distilleries — namely, if a distillery has a kitchen and gets the proper licenses, it can then begin to serve beer and liquor under certain conditions that are similar to restaurants.

If they don’t, though, they're limited to 4.5 ounces of liquor per customer. That limit could be a deterrent for some distillers, particularly smaller ones, he explained. Though, he noted that it could be a non-factor if a distiller sold them exclusively for distribution or for to-go.

“Nothing prohibits a distillery from producing these kinds of products. But, unless a distillery took advantage of the law that was just passed ... distilleries are limited in terms of the ounces that can be served and sold to a consumer each day,” Bristow explained.

In Columbia, despite the lack of local producers, the options are quite wide for those seeking to try out the trend.

In Cayce on Knox Abbott Drive, Blueline Spirits carries one brand, the popular High Noon and its Vodka Soda line, and sells them individually. A worker, who didn’t want to be named, told me that the product used to only appeal to college students, but it has grown in popularity and they are now mulling expanding their selection.

A short drive away, at Green's on Assembly Street, the liquor store carried an assortment of options, from brands like Bombay Sapphire Gin and Tonics in a can to Cutwater Tequila-based canned cocktails.

I tried the aforementioned margarita from Cutwater, as part of a tequila mixer six-pack that came with other drinks too, and a grapefruit-flavored Vodka Soda from High Noon and both were my first excursion into the canned cocktail world — aside from a canned spritz I tried a year ago.

The two were distinctly different from one another and cater to different moods. On one hand, the Cutwater margarita clocked in at 12.5 percent ABV and drank as that would lead you to expect. My partner, who is not a tequila fan, scoffed upon trying it and noted its alcoholic tinge. I found it a solid option and certainly more convenient than assembling a margarita and its ingredients myself. It cost $14.98 for a six-pack at Green’s; Paloma and Tequila soda versions were also available.

The High Noon grapefruit Vodka Soda is clearly targeted at a different end of the drinking spectrum, listing sparkling water amid its ingredients. It clocked in at a smooth 4.5 percent and was rather refreshing. It was akin to a drink I’d lazily make myself, pairing together a spirit and a can of La Croix. I found little to complain about here, with the grapefruit providing a nice bitter-citrus tinge to battle the summer humidity. It cost $3 for a can at Blueline.