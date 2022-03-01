Cajun-creole fare influential in Columbia restaurants

As a kid in New Orleans, Greg Barthe would walk up the street to his grandmother’s house to enjoy her jambalaya, one of the many Cajun-Creole dishes Barthe enjoyed and now incorporates in his creole food truck in Columbia.

“Growing up in New Orleans, I didn't know how privileged we were, that we ate seafood almost every day,” Barthe said.

Seafood and cajun-creole cuisine comprise the majority of his food truck Fleur de Licious Creole’s fare and mark one of the biggest influences throughout Columbia’s dining scene — with local chefs putting their spin on traditional Louisiana dishes.

Cajun-Creole is the mashing of two cuisines, one with roots within the city of New Orleans and one from Louisiana’s rural areas. Creole, with its roots in the city, is a combination of French, Spanish, African and Haitian cuisines and cooking styles.

“Creole was more city food. Cajun was more country food. … Over the years, they come together because the Cajun food is so delicious, that it easily could creep onto any menu and be loved,” said Kristian Niemi, who owns Bourbon, a whiskey bar known for its Cajun-Creole dishes.

Chefs in the city have ample experience in the cuisine and that seems to be growing, as chefs like newly-hired Hampton Street Vineyard chef Cody Ross sports ample experience working in New Orleans. As Columbia celebrates Mardi Gras, Free Times sat down with local chefs to discuss the influence that this cuisine has on the area and how they put their own spin on it.

Around Columbia, Cajun-Creole can be found in the some of the cuisine’s staple dishes to touches of Cajun-Creole inspiration.

At Bourbon, Niemi takes pimento cheese, a southern staple, and puts a creole spin on it.

In his Creole Pimento Cheese dish, he substitutes peppadew peppers for pimento peppers and replaces mayo with cream cheese — giving the dish a more “elegant mouth feel” matching the creole style.

Like Niemi, Motor Supply Company Bistro’s Chef Wes Fulmer likes to put his own spin on classic cajun-creole dishes. For Mardi Gras, Fulmer created a special limited time menu with Cajun-Creole dishes throughout it.

On that menu, Fulmer crafted a duck gumbo dish for the Mardi Gras season that differs from what you might find in New Orleans, where gumbo is typically a stew often made with okra and creole’s “holy trinity” of onions, bell peppers and celery. Instead of serving the gumbo as a stew, Fulmer uses it as a sauce for Motor Supply’s duck gumbo dish.

For Mike Davis, owner and executive chef of Terra, his nearly six years of experience in New Orleans’ kitchens help shape some of the most popular items on the menu.

Namely Davis’s Domestic Shrimp Remoulade, which combines traditional southern food like country ham and fried green tomatoes with the New Orleans staple shrimp remoulade.

“It turns into a dish that people, you know, haven't put those things together before and it works and it's a star, it's been on the menu since we opened at Terra and it'll never come off. It's something that is just a mashup of all of my influences together on one plate,” Davis said.

The cuisine has found a snug home in Columbia’s kitchens, despite its ingredients being rooted in Louisiana’s landscape, but for folks like Barthe, staying true to Louisiana-based ingredients is how Fleur de Licious has found its niche.

Barthe typically travels to the area twice a year to bring back a long-lasting supply of spices for a spice-mix he crafts himself, specific brands of okra and red beans and Louisiana-brand hot sauces, which he uses in a variety of classic dishes from the city like his po’ boy sandwich and his gumbo.

The popularity of the dishes here in Columbia are a culmination of things, chefs said.

From the ability to be creative with the style of cooking to the familiarity that many people feel with the cuisine, Cajun-Creole is a way for chefs to think outside the box while staying within the bounds of what patrons are willing to try.

“Because the cuisines of the Caribbean and Italy and Spain and France all coming together, I think people have a, there’s almost a primal knowledge of some of the bases of these dishes, but they’ve just been twisted so much by that culture that while being unfamiliar in some ways still strike a familiarity with most people,” Niemi said.