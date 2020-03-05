Brewpub and restaurant plans to open in BullStreet in 2021

A Delaware-based brewpub chain announced a Columbia location in the BullStreet development on Thursday.

Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant plans to build a brewpub near the forthcoming REI Co-Op store and across from the to-be-constructed Starbucks in the summer of 2021, the company announced in a press release.

"Once we came to South Carolina and learned firsthand about the warmth, charm, and hospitality of its residents, we knew we wanted to bring more of the great food, quality service and delicious craft beer we’ve brought our fans in the Northeast since 1996," Kevin Finn, chairman and director of development for Iron Hill, says in a press release.

Iron Hill's plans include a 7,500 square foot building, with an on-site brewing facility, bar area, dining room and outdoor dining space. Additionally, the release details they expect to hire over 100 people for full and part-time jobs.

The brewpub is a "perfect fit" for BullStreet, says Chandler Cox, project manager for Hughes Development. She details there will be a new traffic signal put in place to get to their location, which is on the corner of Bull Street and Williams Drive.

The company is focused on providing a variety of different reasons to go to BullStreet, she says. Cox envisions that there will be more restaurants to come as well, pointing to the 181-acre district's size.

"BullStreet has always made its vision on being more than one of anything ... it really is about variety," Cox says. "It's always been intended to more vast than one thing."

bs-map-general A map highlighting Iron Hill's forthcoming location.

Robert Hughes, president of Hughes Development Corporation, which is developing BullStreet, says in the release that the new brewpub will "fit right in."

"We’re thrilled that they picked Columbia and BullStreet as their third Southern city in which to locate," Hughes says.

In the release, Finn noted Bull Street's proximity to universities and colleges, along with describing it as having "residential, office, retail and entertainment appeal."

Iron Hill's BullStreet plans come as an REI Co-Op is slated to open this year and Starbucks next year. The development's only restaurant, Bone-In Barbecue, closed last month.

Iron Hill is the second big beer announcement for Columbia this year. Scott Middleton, developer of the 1600 block of Main Street, has plans for a massive North Main Street brewery.

And Savage Craft Ale Works is under construction in West Columbia.

Iron Hill's Columbia location follows a Greenville location that opened in 2018, and two upcoming Atlanta locations.