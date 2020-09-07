After months of almost total closure, Black Rooster and Bourbon owner Kristian Niemi is gearing up reopen his two Columbia-area restaurants.
The move comes at the same time when handful of other establishments in the area are plotting to do the same.
“Money is running out, gotta start doing something,” Niemi tells Free Times. “If we can just break even, that’s better than just losing money every month.”
After lengthy closures of dining rooms or entire establishments, his restaurants join other Columbia establishments that are reopening in the coming days and weeks — Five Points' Mr. Friendly's and Main Street's Hendrix among them. The moves come for varying reasons.
In some cases, like Niemi’s, the financial reality of extended closures is too much to ignore any longer, while others find the timing is ripe and that customers are more confident in eating out than in the initial reopening stages.
However, with the return of students to the University of South Carolina’s seemingly reigniting COVID-19 cases in Richland County — the university is clocking positive test results at one of the highest rates in the country — concerns persist.
Niemi says he feels more comfortable reopening than he did earlier, but calls the university’s decision to return students “irresponsible.”
“I feel like it's a slap in the face of everybody in the city that’s been doing everything right,” Niemi laments.
He also blasts the state’s handling of the hospitality industry, highlighting policies like still requiring alcohol license renewals.
Like most restaurants operating in the pandemic, the way Niemi's two eateries will look upon reopening is markedly different from the usual experiences people may be used to. At both, he plans to be open five days a week.
At his Main Street bar, Bourbon, the seating will be outdoors-only, and his newer West Columbia spot, Black Rooster, will match that, with reservations only on the rooftop and first-come, first-serve tables on the first-floor patio.
“I think we should be able to do enough business to pay the bills we’ve been needing to pay without having to go in the red,” Niemi says. “That’s our hope and goal. Anything above and beyond that would be gravy.”
Niemi acknowledges the financial necessity of the move, but also says he feels customers' enthusiasm for eating out has shifted from where it was early on in the pandemic. He believes that diners are more comfortable eating out than they were early on.
Popular nightlife destination and fine dining restaurant Hendrix’s co-owner Jon Sears agrees with Niemi’s assessment on customer confidence. Sears is reopening Hendrix’s dining room in the coming days, after it briefly reopened and shut back down due to the pandemic.
Beyond the confidence, Sears says that the restaurant’s recent hiring of its new chef, Mike Perez, is one of a few other reasons why they decided to reopen the dining room.
“We want to let our chef use his creative abilities and kind of do a full menu,” Sears explains.
The co-owner says they initially shut down the dining room for two reasons, the worsening pandemic and the enhanced government restrictions on restaurants and bars. He now hopes that the restrictions will be lifted later this month, but admits the ongoing pandemic still raises concerns.
Sears also nods to the reality of the business’ model, which includes a successful rooftop bar, and wants to capitalize on the remaining warm months ahead of winter. Last year, one of the wettest winters in the city’s history crushed business.
“We only have a few months before it starts getting cold again, we just decided now is the time to rip the Band-Aid off,” he details.
Five Points’ Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe announced its reopening with a Facebook post. It's set to resume service on Sept. 10 or 11, and its sister sister restaurant Solstice Kitchen is following suit. Owner Ricky Mollohan could not be reached for comment.