Bacon Cheeseburger (vegan) A Peace of Sou
The vegan Bacon Cheeseburger from A Peace of Soul food truck.

 Eva Moore

what: Bacon Cheeseburger (vegan)

cost: $10

where: A Peace of Soul food truck

enovations continue on A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen’s brick-and-mortar location at Main and Franklin streets. But the former Lamb’s Bread Vegan Café, which changed its name last year, has a food truck that’s cranking out great vegan soul food, often right across Main Street from the under-construction café. 

It hardly seems possible that the bacon cheeseburger is really vegan, with its smoky, rich, juicy blend of flavors and textures. Grilled onions; lettuce and tomato; vegan cheese; a grilled bun; and a robust but tender patty that tastes of thyme – it all adds up to quite the package. Really, but for the fact that the “bacon” is soft rather than crunchy, it’s a pretty clever fake — but also delicious in its own right, whether you’re trying to be fooled or not. 

The burger comes with either waffle fries or a choice of two sides. For sides, I opted for the purple cabbage and the vegan mac and cheese, two longtime Lamb’s Bread favorites. 

A Peace of Soul is set to open in summer 2019. Until then, visit facebook.com/peaceofsoulsc to find the food truck.

 

