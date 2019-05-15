what: Chicano tacos
cost: $6 (two tacos)
where: Los Chicanos Food Truck
Columbia is extremely fortunate to have a ton of Mexican food trucks around the city. Latin food has quietly always been a part of the city, but in the last few years has become more prominent. Despite the heavy competition, one truck that’s been able to set itself apart from the rest is Los Chicanos. A family-run business, the unmissable bright blue truck has become a staple of events around the city.
Without a doubt, the Mexican street tacos are Los Chicanos’ strength and a must for anyone who hasn’t had a lot of experience with traditional tacos like al pastor (spicy, sweet pineapple grilled pork) or lengua (cow’s tongue). It’s extremely hard to resist the smell of all the meat searing on the hot grill.
If tacos aren’t enough, their nachos and burritos up the ante, packing twice as much of everything delicious, which is never a bad thing.
Sometimes, though, it’s fun to see a truck try something a little different. While all their tacos are perfectly approachable, none are a better gateway than their specialty namesake tacos. Featuring grilled chicken topped with cilantro, pico de gallo and housemade sauce on grilled flour tortilla, it’s the ultimate anytime taco that’s perfect for a light lunch or in multiple orders after a late evening binge at one of the local events they participate in weekly. It’s super fresh with all the pico while also being the right amount of guilty thanks to the sauce that’s slathered all over. Slightly creamy, but still light and bright — it’s the perfect complement to bring the relatively simple taco together and make it extra special.