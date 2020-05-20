Bite of the Week: Waffle Dog at Columbia’s Greedy Rascals

$4.75. 1900 Rosewood Dr. 803-977-3356.

What if pigs in a blanket weren’t made with mini cocktail wieners, and you ditched the crescent roll dough for a waffle and doused ’em in powdered sugar, white chocolate and strawberry syrup?

Wait. What?

I’ve just walked a half block west from the James Brown mural at Pelican’s SnoBalls’ Rosewood roost to Greedy Rascals. My eyes laser in on the signature menu item, the Waffle Dog, which the description says is topped with shimeji mushrooms and a port wine reduction.

Perhaps it’s another victim to the era of supermarket substitutions we find ourselves in, but the white tablecloth-sounding frankfurter has since gone full-on Dionysian dessert. It’s quite the meal reassignment, but I fully support the bold move from haute dog to something hot and sticky sweet.

While a hot dog dusted with powdered sugar and served with whipped cream may trigger a double tap of the mind-blown emoji, nobody would bat a lash at this if it debuted at the State Fair. Owner Brandon Johnson waits by my picnic table in anticipation of my first bite. It’s a moment you can tell he relishes, when yet another skeptical diner comes around and realizes this is no mere stunt dog.

The flavors simply work. It’s the same salty-sweet dynamic that’s at play in chocolate-covered bacon, as the snappy frank tangos with toppings that are more likely to be found atop a cheesecake. My sweet tooth was so tickled I had no choice but to succumb to round two — this time with kiwi and mango sauce.