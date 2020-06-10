Bite of the Week: The Winston Salem at Columbia's Carolina Cafe and Catering

$6.50. 925 Sumter St. 803-799-6676. carolinacafeandcatering.com.

Passing through the University of South Carolina recently, it occurred to me just how many restaurants there were in the area that I’ve frequented for years. Usually buzzing with students, faculty and locals who work in the nearby government offices, these places have either remained closed since March or reopened with little fanfare. It suddenly crept into my mind that some of these places could easily disappear at any point with the loss of so much essential business going into the typically quiet summer.

Carolina Cafe is such a place, and its everything bagels are beautiful and crusty. Bagels, we all know, are delicious, but there’s something special about an everything bagel. Maybe it’s how all of the ingredients, which really have no place anywhere else, come together as one here. Maybe it’s the fact that every savory thing you slam on an everything bagel only makes it that much better.

It is why this week’s bite — at its heart, a plain old turkey and cheddar sandwich — tastes scientifically a thousand times more special. A turkey and cheddar sandwich has no business being this good, but that’s the magic of the everything bagel.

The university area is one that’s easy to forget, especially in the summertime when things quiet down. Now more than ever, though, restaurants that typically have some momentum from the bustling spring session don’t have that luxury. This is a good time to stop in, especially if you’re an alum that’s interested in digging into some nostalgia, whether it’s a bagel at Carolina Cafe, a coffee and snack at Cool Beans or a really delicious takeout meal from JJ’s Tea House.