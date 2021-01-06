Bite of the Week: The Chubby Burger at Chubby’s Burgers

$11. facebook.com/chubbysburgersSC.

Smashed burgers are not as revolutionary as restaurants might have you think, but they’ve grown into one of today’s most popular burger styles. Restaurants like Shake Shack, Steak n’ Shake and Smashburger have had huge success with the style.

Compared to the average burger, the smashing technique gives you two key advantages: a crispy, lacy patty that has more browning and flavor, and a quick cook time since the patty is so thin.

Earlier this year, photos of a drool-worthy smashed burger started circulating local social media. Two patties, covered in brilliant, yellow slices of American cheese. The burger was Chubby’s That’s What She Said, the local food truck newcomer’s take on the classic American burger. Over the months since restaurants and breweries gradually reopened amid the ongoing pandemic, Chubby’s has become a new hallmark on Columbia’s mobile food scene.

This week’s bite features the truck’s signature burger, the Chubby. It features melted havarti atop two patties with a subtle cabernet ketchup and sweet bacon-onion jam. The patties are perfectly griddled and full of flavor from all the glorious browning. The creamy havarti, sweet jam, and deep flavors of the cabernet ketchup all mix and mingle in a way that’s both delicious and elegant.

The burger is served on a warm brioche bun that is well suited. The juices from the patties and bacon jam soak into the bread and ensure you lose no ounce of flavor, and the bun is resilient enough to tough it out and keep the integrity of all the ingredients packed inside.