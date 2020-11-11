Bite of the Week: Tacos at Columbia's Family Fresh Mex

Two for $5 ($3.99 for flatbread taco). 1200 Main St. facebook.com/sodacitytacos.

Family Fresh Mex was one of many great taco trucks in Columbia. The owners found their calling by taking on event after event, including Soda City Market, where they became a brunch staple for many. They recently left the food truck world for a brick-and-mortar space, opening up a small location in the same building as ABC Columbia television station and The Whig.

While slinging delicious tacos at Soda City and events around the city is what grew their business, with the stable location, they’ve been able to expand their menu and slowly add new dishes to their arsenal — like the pombazo, a sandwich where the bread is dipped in a red pepper sauce and filled with cheese and chorizo, and a selection of breakfast offerings to power the downtown community.

While their menu grows and diversifies, Family Fresh Mex still produces great tacos, providing not only most of the favorites we know and love, but a few curve balls as well — like the adobada (a smoky, grilled variation of al pastor) and, best of all, absolutely luxurious pierna (pork leg that’s prepared in a way reminiscent of Southern barbecue, cooked until completely falling apart.

Not only tender and juicy, the pierna is bathed in its own juices and a chili sauce to create a decadent, spicy taco that’ll make you want seconds.

The other unusual thing Family Fresh Mex delivers is flatbread tacos, which very much resemble gyros. The dense, soft and yet chewy flatbread is a perfect foil for the juicy pierna, the bread soaking up all the juicy goodness without falling apart like corn tortillas can sometimes do.

Between the breakfast and lunch items, Family Fresh Mex keeps it relatively simple, churning out soul-satisfying food that’s perfect for a quick picnic across the street at the State House.