Bite of the Week: Steamed Shrimp Shumai at Columbia’s Kao Thai Cuisine

$7. 1001 Senate St. #300. 803-569-6881. kaothaicola.com.

Remember the good old days, only a few months back, when one of Columbia’s most pressing concerns was the city’s dim sum deficiency? Foodies would work themselves up into a literal drool, daydreaming of hitting a yum cha spot where they’d open bamboo lids to a billow of steam that would lift to reveal tantalizing displays of char siu bao (barbecue pork buns), har gow (shrimp dumplings), xiaolongbao (soup dumplings), lo bak go (turnip cake) and maybe some jian dui (sesame balls) for dessert.

Steamy dim sum popping with flavor always brightens my day, and shrimp shumai is my bae — but it’s got to be legit. Trader Joe’s periodically trots out frozen dim sum offerings, and some of them are passable in a pinch, but they often come out with an unpleasant rubbery consistency. Even when going the DIY root, over-steaming can be an issue for novices, and you end up with yucky soft mush balls.

Kao’s doughy, prawn-packed delights are just the right amount of tender, and they also pack a little heat courtesy of a gentle dusting of togarashi — a seasoning that blends together chili peppers, toasted sesame seeds, ginger and seaweed. Make sure each bite takes a quick pit stop in the accompanying sauce, which is honey sweet but with a spicy Chinese mustard powder kick.