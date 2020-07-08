Bite of the Week: St. Louis Spare Ribs at Columbia’s Railroad BBQ

$16.99. Railroad BBQ. 2001 Hampton St. 803.708.5801. www.railroadbbqsc.com.

It was my second trip to Railroad BBQ, and a week after the restaurant reopening, when I picked up the ribs. Many things remained the same — a convivial staff asking me if I’d like to add banana pudding, the spirited interior decor and that unmistakably entrancing smell of barbecue. The food itself remained respectable, as well, if a small step down from the pulled pork sandwich I’d gotten last time.

In my first trip to longtime civil rights activist and author Kevin Gray’s restaurant, I was roused by the classic selection. It was juicy — at times the juices ran down the bun and onto my hands — had wonderful flavor and was topped with a freshening pile of slaw. I found the side of hash and rice to have good flavor, as well, and the mustard sauce had a uniquely thick texture and sweet flavor.

In my second go around, the ribs and the sides of mac and cheese and coleslaw didn’t quite match the first trip. The ribs were cooked well, but the rub was slightly lacking, not presenting any particularly sharp flavors. The mustard sauce remained reliable, ably filling the slight flavor gap.

It’s unfair to give too discerning a taste to the food of a new restaurant, especially when comparing and contrasting items, as well. In the throes of coronavirus, many eateries are scrambling to survive — let alone open in these conditions, as Railroad has done, debuting and shutting down in short order back in March before resuming service late last month.

These are first impressions, and both were promising. And I would guess, as Railroad grows more established, it will build upon its strengths and be a fine new spot to grab some ‘cue.