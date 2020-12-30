Bite of the Week: Spicy Tuna Handroll and Two Pieces of Unagi Nigiri at Columbia’s Camon

$11. 1332 Assembly St. camonsushi.wordpress.com.

Handrolls (Temaki) are basically raw fish presented ice cream style, with raw fish brimming out of a crispy nori cone. Spicy tuna has long been my favorite way to go when munching on temaki. The mingled flavors may be identical to a plain Mei cut-up roll, but the crunchiness of the exterior coupled with the change in presentation somehow conspire to make it all the more delicious. Plus, this is finger food — you don’t even have to fuss with chopsticks.

“We encourage people to eat them within a few seconds of them being made, so the rice doesn't soften the nori,” explained Camon manager Shigeharu Kobayashi. “For takeout, our sushi chefs make them as the final item in an order, and they're best to eat first.”

I’m currently campaigning for Camon to come up with a temaki combo meal, but for now you can order handrolls a la carte and do your own thing. I complemented mine with a couple pieces of unagi nigiri, my old school sushi of choice. For the Super Bowl, I think I’m going to place a special order for 35 of these morsels of smoked freshwater eel elegantly draped over football shaped fingers of rice.